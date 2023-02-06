Harry Styles won the best album of the year with “Harry’s House”, released in May 2022; read list of winners

The Grammy, the main music award event, was held on Sunday (Feb 5, 2023) in Los Angeles, in the United States. The 65th edition consecrated the American singer Beyoncé as the most awarded artist of the festival with a total of 32 statuettes.

In the 2023 edition, the singer was awarded the best dance/electronic album, with “Renaissance”Best Dance/Electronic Recording with “Break My Soul”. It was also awarded for Best R&B Song Performance with “Plastic Off the Sofa” and best R&B song by “Cuff It”.

Singer Harry Styles won the best album of the year with “Harry’s House”, released in May 2022. Beyoncé’s latest hit, “Renaissance”, was the most likely to win this category.

On the Brazilian side, Anitta was nominated for best new singer. However, the winner was jazz artist Samara Joy.

At the previous ceremony, the group MPB Boca Livre won the award for best Latin pop album, with “Pasieros”. On the screens of the event, photos of Erasmo Carlos (1941-2022) and Gal Costa (1945-2022) were displayed.

Representing Latin American music, the Bad Bunny boy rocked the beginning of the Grammys. He won Best Latin Music Album with “Un Verano Sin Ti”.

Read the list of winners of this edition:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

ABBA – “Voyage”

Adele – “30”

Bad Bunny – “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyonce – “Renaissance”

Brandi Carlile – “In These Silent Days”

Coldplay – “Music of the Spheres”

Harry Styles – “Harry’s House” (winner)

Kendrick Lamar – “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”

Lizzo – “Special”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)”

RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Break My Soul,” Beyonce

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

“Woman”, Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo (winner)

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That” (winner)

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – “God Did”

Gayle – “ABCDEFU”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”

REVELATION OF THE YEAR

Anita

Omar Apollo

Domi & Jd Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy (winner)

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwie

molly tuttle

wet leg

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Adele – “Easy on Me” (winner)

Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

BEST PERFORMANCE POP DUO OR GROUP

ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”

Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy” (winner)

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

ABBA – “Voyage”

Adele – “30”

Coldplay – “Music of the Spheres”

Harry Styles – “Harry’s House” (winner)

Lizzo – “Special”

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Beyoncé – “Renaissance” (winner)

Bonobo – “Fragments”

Diplo – “Diplo”

Odesza – “The Last Goodbye”

Rüfüs Du Sol – “Surrender”

BEST RAP ALBUM

DJ Khaled – “God Did”

Future – “I Never Liked You”

Jack Harlow – “Come Home the Kids Miss You”

Kendrick Lamar – “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” (winner)

Pusha T – “It’s Almost Dry”

BEST URBAN MUSIC ALBUM

Bad Bunny – “Un Verano Sin Ti” (winner)

Daddy Yankee – “Legendaddy”

Farruko – “La 167”

Maluma – “The Love & Sex Tape”

Rauw Alejandro – “Trap Cake, Vol. two”

BEST R&B SONG

Beyoncé – “Cuff It” (winner)

Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”

PJ Morton – “Please Don’t Walk Away”

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM