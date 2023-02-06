Beyoncé received her 32nd Grammy Award on Sunday. The singer wrote history and is now the artist with the most Grammys ever.

Earlier in the evening, Beyoncé already tied the record of Hungarian conductor Georg Solti, but after the award for Best Dance/Electronic Album, she tops the list of artists with the most Grammys. In total, she can credit four Grammys this year.

Beyoncé reacted emotionally to her record. ,,I’m just trying to let this night get over me,” she said to the loudly cheering audience.

Most nominations

The singer, together with her husband Jay-Z, could already call herself the artist with the most nominations. The two were nominated 88 times each. The rapper has won a total of 24 so far.

Beyoncé won her first two Grammys in 2001. Together with Destiny's Child, the group she was still a part of at the time, she was honored for the song Say My Name. Her most successful award so far was in 2010, when the singer's trophy cabinet was supplemented with six Grammy Awards.