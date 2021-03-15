Beyoncé upon receiving her Grammy, this Sunday at the Los Angeles Convention Center (California). CLIFF LIPSON / AFP

On the first anniversary of a year without concerts, the 63rd Grammy Awards turned out to be a historic gala. Beyoncé broke the record for the female artist with the most accolades this Sunday at the Los Angeles Convention Center after winning the award for best R&B performance for Black parade, the song he released on the day of the emancipation of blacks enslaved in the heat of racial protests in the United States. With that award, the fourth of the night for the diva, she surpassed the 27 Grammys of the bluegrass singer, Alison Krauss.

Taylor Swift won – for the third time in her career – the award for best album with Folklore, produced entirely during the quarantine. And Billie Eilish, 19, raised the award for best song in disbelief, for the second year in a row, for her song Everything I Wanted. “This is very embarrassing for me,” said the singer on stage and assured that the award should go to the Texan rapper Megan Thee Stallion, for her success. Savage. The top four prizes fell into the hands of women.

The organizers wanted to avoid at all costs that the ceremony had a whiff of the virtual awards forced by the pandemic. They almost made it. Harry Styles making Billie Eillish dance to his song Watermelon sugarThe one that would later earn him his first Grammy for best pop solo performance was a refreshing scene. The same when seeing Bad Bunny, awarded with the best Latin album by YHLQMDLG, singing to the rhythm of Don’t start now, while Dua Lipa did her magic on stage. Later, the young English woman would take the Grammy for best vocal pop album for Future Nostalgia, crowning his swift immersion into the global music scene. The ceremony had live performances and other recorded ones. The presenter Trevor Noah, with enough grace and fluidity, managed that the abrupt costumes and scenarios were not so serious.

The Grammys have been criticized for years for the lack of recognition of music created by the African American community. And although this year was no exception, the racial issue was very present during the day. Beyoncé hasn’t had a major category win at the Grammys since 2010. The two best Beyoncé albums of her career, the namesake Beyoncé Y LemonadeThey didn’t take the golden gramophone. This year she came to the ceremony topping the list of nominations – led by women – with nine nominations, and it was her music about racial injustice in the United States that led her to make history.

When he went on stage to receive the award for Black paradeVisibly moved, she assured that the song wants to honor “the beautiful black kings and queens.” He also dedicated it to his nine-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who won a Grammy for best music video for Brown Skin Girl, an accolade shared with his mother. “As an artist, I think it is my job, and the job of all of us, to reflect the moment and it has been such a difficult moment,” said the popularly known as Queen B. The fourth main award went to HER, who took the song of the year for I Can’t Breathe, also inspired by the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police.

The throne of the night was scheduled to be contested by Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. Although the second did not sweep, she did experience an important milestone in her career: she became the first female singer and songwriter to win the best album award three times, after her victories for Fearless in 2010 and 1989 in 2016. With this feat , the 31-year-old artist tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon, as the only artists with three Grammys for best album.

It was not the case for Taylor Swift, but there were several performances capable of turning up the temperature, even in sunny Los Angeles. One of the most prominent was that of Megan Thee Stallion, winner of best new artist and who together with Beyoncé became the first couple of women to win in the best rap performance for the remix of Savage. Thee Stallion performed her rap using the stiletto heel of a giant shoe like the bar of a pole dance. Then he got into a proposition bed with Cardi B, achieving one of the boldest and most applauded performances of the night.

But in such a heartbreaking year for the music industry, it wasn’t all a party. The coronavirus, in addition to forcing the premises to close, has taken away numerous artists and producers that the Recording Academy wanted to honor through images accompanied by songs by four musicians who died last year: Little Richard, Kenny Rogers, John Prine. and Gerry Marsden. Silk Sonic also took the stage to honor pioneer Little Richard with a powerful rendition of Good Golly, Miss Molly, while Lionel Richie honored his friend Kenny Rogers with Lady. Perhaps the most emotional part of the In Memorium was provided by the voice of Brittany Howard, accompanied by Chris Martin on piano.

