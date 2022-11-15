Beyoncé, during her performance at the 2017 Grammy gala. Christopher Polk (getty)

Beyoncé is considered the queen of the music industry and the Grammys have been at her feet. The singer leads the nominations for the Recording Academy Awards, which will be delivered on February 5 at the Crypto arena in Los Angeles. The former Destiny’s Child member has nine nominations, including some of the most important categories of the night, such as Record and Album of the Year, for Renaissance, loaded with music to fill the dance floor. If she wins three more gramophones, Beyoncé will unseat conductor George Solti as the top earner. The 65th edition of the awards represents the return of artists like Adele, Harry Styles and Kendrick Lamar to the most famous music awards. They all released critically acclaimed albums that have become best-sellers. Today they command most of the nominations, where singers like Lizzo and Brandi Carlile also make their way. Highlights the return of Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican, as he did in 2018, broke the corset of the Latin categories and appears among the favorites for Album of the Year for a summer without you.

Beyoncé part as favorite of the night. The singer accumulates 88 nominations in her career, which has her with her husband, Jay Z, as the most nominated artist in Grammy history. The former Destiny’s Child already has 28 gramophones, but she has never taken the Album of the Year award. How relevant is this? It is relative, as the awards given by the entertainment industries have always shown. Just look at the history of ABBA, the Swedish supergroup that has joined the immense list of artists who have come out of retirement to record together again. Despite having some of the most iconic hits in world pop and living on the charts since the 1970s, ABBA had only one Grammy nomination (from last year). The injustice can be corrected next year. your title voyage appears nominated for album of the year, one of the four nominations that have secured this Tuesday.

Kendrick Lamar from Los Angeles has earned eight nominations. The launch of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers it was an event for fans of rap and hip hop. At only 35 years old and 14 Grammy Awards since 2013, he seeks to consolidate himself as one of the legends of the genre and close the gap with Jay Z, who is 24, and Kanye West, 21, who is currently in the midst of harsh controversy for his anti-Semitic sayings. . This year she Ye she did not receive any nominations despite having released her album Donde 2.

Not only Lamar returns through the front door. So does Mary J Blige, who was one of the pioneers of rap with her debut in 1992 with What’s The 411. Originally from the Bronx, Blige will return to the Grammy stage for the first time in nine years. She is not unknown. She has won nine times. Today she appears nominated in six categories thanks to Good Morning Gorgeous, which reached a modest 14th place on Billboard. Some believe that his return to the biggest party in the industry is due to her participation in the already legendary last year’s Super Bowl halftime showwhere he sang alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

In the kingdom of pop, Adele Akins is preparing to return to the fray. She does it at 30. The last time she was nominated was in 2017, at an award where she and Beyoncé were the big favorites of the night thanks to the albums 25 Y lemonade. History can repeat itself. The British singer, who already has 15 awards, could become the first woman to win three awards for Album of the Year, surpassing Taylor Swift, who has done so twice, as well as the singer of Rolling in the deep. Taylor Swift has slipped into the 2023 edition with a Song of the Year nomination thanks to her ten-minute version of All Too Wella song from 2012. His album midnightswhich has become a phenomenon, is not eligible until 2024.

Bad Bunny has also made history. The reggaeton idol is increasingly penetrating the US star system. This Tuesday he has become the first Latin artist to place an album entirely in Spanish in the Album of the Year category. The Puerto Rican had already been present at the edition of the Anglo-Saxon award. In 2018 he was nominated for Record of the Year. with I like it, a song where he collaborated with Cardi B and J Balvin.

Brazilian singer Anitta and American singer-songwriter with Mexican roots Omar Apollo appear among the nominees for Best New Artist, a broad category they share with Italian band Maneskin and indie sensation Wet Leg. At the February gala, the Academy will pay tribute to Berry Gordy, the pioneer of the Motown label, and Smokey Robinson, one of the members of Los Milagros, one of the bands on the label that forever changed the sound of Detroit. In Los Angeles, new talents will converge with old legends.

Here are some of the main categories:

Album of the year:

Voyage, ABBA

30Adele

A summer without youBad Bunny

RenaissanceBeyonce

Good Morning GorgeousMary J. Blige

In These Silent DaysBrandi Carlile

Music Of The SpheresColdplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppersby Kendrick Lamar

SpecialLizzo

Harry’s Houseby Harry Styles

Record of the year:

Don’t Shut Me DownABBA

easy on meAdele

break my soul Beyonce

Good Morning GorgeousMary J. Blige

You and Me on the RockBrandi Carlile and Lucius

WomanDoja Cat

bad habitSteve Lacy

The Heart Part 5Kendrick Lamar

About Damn TimeLizzo

As It WasHarry Styles

Song of the year:

ABCDEFUGayle

About Damn TimeLizzo

All Too Well: The Short FilmTaylor Swift

As It WasHarry Styles

bad habitSteve Lacy

break my soulBeyonce

easy on meAdele

God Did, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

The Heart Part 5Kendrick Lamar

Just Like ThatBonnie Ratt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi and JD Beck

munilong

Samara Joy

latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

wet leg

Best Pop Vocal Album

voyageABBA

30, Adele

Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Best Rap Album

God DidDJ Khaled

I Never Liked YouFuture

Come Home the Kids Miss YouJack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big SteppersKendrick Lamar

It’s Almost DryPusha T.

Best Rock Album

Dropout BoogieThe Black Keys

The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello and the Imposters

crawlerIdles

Mainstream SelloutMachine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Couchspoon

Best Alternative Music Album

WeArcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In YouBig Thief

Fossora, Bjork

Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Music Video

easy on meAdele

yet to come,BTS

WomanDoja Cat

The Heart Part 5Kendrick Lamar

As It WasHarry Styles

All Too Well: The Short FilmTaylor Swift

