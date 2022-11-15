Beyoncé is considered the queen of the music industry and the Grammys have been at her feet. The singer leads the nominations for the Recording Academy Awards, which will be delivered on February 5 at the Crypto arena in Los Angeles. The former Destiny’s Child member has nine nominations, including some of the most important categories of the night, such as Record and Album of the Year, for Renaissance, loaded with music to fill the dance floor. If she wins three more gramophones, Beyoncé will unseat conductor George Solti as the top earner. The 65th edition of the awards represents the return of artists like Adele, Harry Styles and Kendrick Lamar to the most famous music awards. They all released critically acclaimed albums that have become best-sellers. Today they command most of the nominations, where singers like Lizzo and Brandi Carlile also make their way. Highlights the return of Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican, as he did in 2018, broke the corset of the Latin categories and appears among the favorites for Album of the Year for a summer without you.
Beyoncé part as favorite of the night. The singer accumulates 88 nominations in her career, which has her with her husband, Jay Z, as the most nominated artist in Grammy history. The former Destiny’s Child already has 28 gramophones, but she has never taken the Album of the Year award. How relevant is this? It is relative, as the awards given by the entertainment industries have always shown. Just look at the history of ABBA, the Swedish supergroup that has joined the immense list of artists who have come out of retirement to record together again. Despite having some of the most iconic hits in world pop and living on the charts since the 1970s, ABBA had only one Grammy nomination (from last year). The injustice can be corrected next year. your title voyage appears nominated for album of the year, one of the four nominations that have secured this Tuesday.
Kendrick Lamar from Los Angeles has earned eight nominations. The launch of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers it was an event for fans of rap and hip hop. At only 35 years old and 14 Grammy Awards since 2013, he seeks to consolidate himself as one of the legends of the genre and close the gap with Jay Z, who is 24, and Kanye West, 21, who is currently in the midst of harsh controversy for his anti-Semitic sayings. . This year she Ye she did not receive any nominations despite having released her album Donde 2.
Not only Lamar returns through the front door. So does Mary J Blige, who was one of the pioneers of rap with her debut in 1992 with What’s The 411. Originally from the Bronx, Blige will return to the Grammy stage for the first time in nine years. She is not unknown. She has won nine times. Today she appears nominated in six categories thanks to Good Morning Gorgeous, which reached a modest 14th place on Billboard. Some believe that his return to the biggest party in the industry is due to her participation in the already legendary last year’s Super Bowl halftime showwhere he sang alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.
In the kingdom of pop, Adele Akins is preparing to return to the fray. She does it at 30. The last time she was nominated was in 2017, at an award where she and Beyoncé were the big favorites of the night thanks to the albums 25 Y lemonade. History can repeat itself. The British singer, who already has 15 awards, could become the first woman to win three awards for Album of the Year, surpassing Taylor Swift, who has done so twice, as well as the singer of Rolling in the deep. Taylor Swift has slipped into the 2023 edition with a Song of the Year nomination thanks to her ten-minute version of All Too Wella song from 2012. His album midnightswhich has become a phenomenon, is not eligible until 2024.
Bad Bunny has also made history. The reggaeton idol is increasingly penetrating the US star system. This Tuesday he has become the first Latin artist to place an album entirely in Spanish in the Album of the Year category. The Puerto Rican had already been present at the edition of the Anglo-Saxon award. In 2018 he was nominated for Record of the Year. with I like it, a song where he collaborated with Cardi B and J Balvin.
Brazilian singer Anitta and American singer-songwriter with Mexican roots Omar Apollo appear among the nominees for Best New Artist, a broad category they share with Italian band Maneskin and indie sensation Wet Leg. At the February gala, the Academy will pay tribute to Berry Gordy, the pioneer of the Motown label, and Smokey Robinson, one of the members of Los Milagros, one of the bands on the label that forever changed the sound of Detroit. In Los Angeles, new talents will converge with old legends.
Here are some of the main categories:
Album of the year:
Voyage, ABBA
30Adele
A summer without youBad Bunny
RenaissanceBeyonce
Good Morning GorgeousMary J. Blige
In These Silent DaysBrandi Carlile
Music Of The SpheresColdplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppersby Kendrick Lamar
SpecialLizzo
Harry’s Houseby Harry Styles
Record of the year:
Don’t Shut Me DownABBA
easy on meAdele
break my soul Beyonce
Good Morning GorgeousMary J. Blige
You and Me on the RockBrandi Carlile and Lucius
WomanDoja Cat
bad habitSteve Lacy
The Heart Part 5Kendrick Lamar
About Damn TimeLizzo
As It WasHarry Styles
Song of the year:
ABCDEFUGayle
About Damn TimeLizzo
All Too Well: The Short FilmTaylor Swift
As It WasHarry Styles
bad habitSteve Lacy
break my soulBeyonce
easy on meAdele
God Did, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
The Heart Part 5Kendrick Lamar
Just Like ThatBonnie Ratt
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi and JD Beck
munilong
Samara Joy
latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
wet leg
Best Pop Vocal Album
voyageABBA
30, Adele
Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Best Rap Album
God DidDJ Khaled
I Never Liked YouFuture
Come Home the Kids Miss YouJack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big SteppersKendrick Lamar
It’s Almost DryPusha T.
Best Rock Album
Dropout BoogieThe Black Keys
The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello and the Imposters
crawlerIdles
Mainstream SelloutMachine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer on the Couchspoon
Best Alternative Music Album
WeArcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In YouBig Thief
Fossora, Bjork
Wet Leg, Wet Leg
Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best Music Video
easy on meAdele
yet to come,BTS
WomanDoja Cat
The Heart Part 5Kendrick Lamar
As It WasHarry Styles
All Too Well: The Short FilmTaylor Swift
