Over the past few hours Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z they have become the protagonists of a news story that is making the rounds on the web. According to rumors, it seems that the couple has decided to spare no expense and to give their eldest daughter Blue Ivy a Barbie of stratospheric value. Let’s find out all the details together.

Barbie mania has now broken out all over the world. In the United States, the film, which was recently released in theaters, grossed $182,000,000 in just a few days. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are the protagonists of the film directed by Greta Gerwig the first director to achieve record box office.

As already anticipated, these days Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z have become the protagonists of a piece of news that has left everyone speechless. The couple has in fact decided to give the eldest daughter Blue Ivy a Barbie with nothing short of stratospheric value. The doll has a cost that is around 80 thousand dollars.

In detail, it seems that the Barbie that the pop star and her husband have decided to give to their eldest daughter is in a limited edition and is characterized by the presence of 160 diamonds set in white gold. The cost of doll far exceeded the amount Beyoncé and her husband spent on Blue Ivy’s $75,000 birthday party.

Needless to say, the news created a certain stir. Alongside those who marveled at this news, there were those who felt strongly criticized the singer and her husband, since the decision to give such a gift to their daughter was considered in bad taste.