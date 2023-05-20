Singer Beyoncé and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, have set a record when they bought their new home. The price for the property should even be a bargain.

Es rule of thumb is that consumption adjusts to income. Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are now showing just how wide the scope of that rule can be. The couple is worth an estimated $2 billion together. According to the tabloid “TMZ”, the two spent around ten percent of their fortune on a house in California with a purchase price of over 200 million dollars. It is the most expensive home ever sold in the state. It is the second most expensive property in the United States.

Ocean view in Malibu

The property is located directly on the beach in the city of Malibu and offers views of the Pacific Ocean. It was designed by the Japanese star architect Tadao Ando, ​​who is currently also designing a house for rapper Kanye West. The construction of the villa is said to have taken a total of 15 years. Ando, ​​who designed, among other things, particularly high concrete walls for the house, has already been awarded the renowned Pritzker Prize for architects for his work.

It’s not Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s first expensive real estate purchase: In 2017, the pair bought a Bel Air mansion for $88 million. The fact that they more than doubled this purchase price just six years later still causes a stir.

$200 million bargain?

The Malibu property was originally listed for $295 million, according to TMZ. So the amount of “only” 200 million dollars is promptly booked as a bargain. The couple will probably move into the house with their three children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter.