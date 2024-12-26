Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy, They have become the Christmas ‘divas’ thanks to their performance at half-time of the American Football League (NFL) game. that faced the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. On an imposing stage, the artist made a spectacular entrance riding a white horse, later demonstrating her skills as a dancer and singer, making it clear that she continues to be one of the most important stars of recent years.

The performance was broadcast live on the Netflix streaming service. Although they had problems at the beginning of the live due to a silence of almost 15 seconds, they quickly positioned themselves as the second most viewed ‘live’ on the platform with 65 million views.

The winner of 32 Grammys, with her memorable performance, made the audience dance and thrilled with her classics and the most recent hits from her latest album, Act II: Cowboy Carter. Likewise, the media They have compared this moment to the iconic Super Bowl spectacles.

Without a doubt, a triumphant evening where Beyoncé’s daughter has not gone unnoticed either. Ivy is part of the cast of dancers of the pop diva and last night we were able to see them together in a memorable performance.

Mother and daughter dazzle with their white outfits

Beyoncé at her NFL concert AP

Beyoncé, accompanied by her daughter, have impacted the runway with a style inspired by American cowboys from the Midwest. Between applause and shouts from the fans, their White outfits with ‘cowboy’ hats became the most viral this Christmas.

Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter at her NFL concert AP

The ‘Queen B’ opted for a tight long-sleeved bodysuitfront buttons, fringes on the sleeves and shiny silver-tone prints. Likewise, she complemented her ‘great look’ with high boots with openings and a striking diamond necklace.





While Blue decided to opt for a structured corset and pointed sweetheart neckline. In addition, she combined the bottom part with pants with openings at the knee, detailed with a scarf on the right side, and made with fringes that gave a touch of flight and casualness to the rigidity of the outfit.

