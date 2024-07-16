Beyblade It is a franchise that remains splendid, its manga was launched in 1999, its first anime adaptation came in 2001 from the hand of the Madhouse studio and it seems that its creators are looking to take it to a new level.

Beyblade It could be nominated as an Olympic sport, Ultimately it uses “gears” as much as skateboarding, it was mentioned.

The characters in the series use tops to fight each other and although Their instruments hold particular spiritsthe young people who play them do not distinguish much from this, as they enjoy local tournaments nowadays.

Because of this, The creators do not give up the desire that at some point, Beyblade could create a broader setting as an Olympic sport that allows people to compete in other scenarios:

“Our mission here is to make sure that we continue to innovate and as the years go by, even without it being an Olympic sport, we just want to make sure that people around the world can have the opportunity to really appreciate and play against each other and get that competitive feeling.”Kenji Horikoshi commented.

In other words, one of the most important designers of the seriesand He mentioned that the path of the franchise continues forward and they don’t expect to stop for a long time.

Source: Madhouse

Can you imagine playing in an Olympic cup? Beyblade? Maybe we are not so far from it, after all, eSports are flourishing by leaps and bounds, only time will tell.

We recommend: Anime: Top 9 of the best near-deaths that surpass Trump’s post-mortem

Where can I watch BeyBlade?

If you want to get nostalgic, you can watch the installment on Netflix, but remember, only the most recent titles are available.

The platform has the following titles in its catalogue:

Beyblade Burst Surge (2020): 26 episodes.

Beyblade Burst Rise (2019): 26 episodes.

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive (2023): 26 episodes.

Are you ready to check it out?

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.