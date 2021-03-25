Great surprise has caused the new announcement of Sony Pictures. International media report that the studio is in the early stages of development of a new adaptation of the classic comedy Bewitched, known in Latin America as Hechizada.

According to Deadline, the project features Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett, showrunners of series like MacGyver and 12 Monkeys.

What is Bewitched about?

Bewitched was produced by Screen Gems, a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment, in 1964.

Fiction, which consisted of 254 episodes in total, led us to meet Samatha Stephens (Elizabeth Montgomery), a young witch who marries Darrin Stephens (Dick York). Throughout the series, we see how the woman does everything possible to hide her magic and thus have a ‘normal’ life.

It is not the first adaptation of Bewitched

In 2005, Sony Pictures made a movie of the same name starring Nicole Kidman as Isabel Bigelow. On that occasion, the plot followed the character through his life in Los Angeles, where he auditioned to give life to Samantha stephens on television.

In fiction, Bigelow will meet the famous actor Jack Wyatt (Will Ferrell) which aims for the show to focus only on his role, Darrin Stephens.

Upon release, the film not only garnered poor critical reviews, but was also nominated for “worst screen couple” at the Razzie Awards.

Since its end in 1972, Bewitched has been a beloved brand among viewers. In 2021, the Disney Plus series WandaVision referenced its story for its first episodes.