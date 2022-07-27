If you’re from the ’60s generation, you more than likely remember “Bewitched”the iconic series starring Dick York Y Elizabeth Montgomery, as Darrin and Samantha, respectively. Although the plot brought us closer to an affable little witch who solved problems with the simple movement of her nose, not everything was rosy for her stars.

We recently told you about the slow death of York. But he was not the only one who had a heavy agony in the last days of his life: Montgomery learned of a serious illness in the middle of filming a movie and, eight weeks later, he said goodbye to this world.

“Bewitched” premiered in 1964. Photo: Archive/La República

What happened to the protagonist of “Bewitched”?

It is a fact that “bewitched” It was quite a boom in its time. It premiered in 1964 and a few seasons were enough to be the springboard to fame for her cast, especially for Montgomery, who cemented her image as a promising TV and film actress.

Thus, when “Bewitched” came to an end, the doors opened for Elizabeth. So, in addition to other projects coming her way, she went on to star in 1995’s “Charged with Murder.”

During the filming of the title, he began to feel bad, but he associated the symptoms with a picture of the flu. Without realizing it, she gave rise to a terrible disease to continue its accelerated process in her body: he had colon cancer and it was already in the last stages.

Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha. Photo: ABC

Kindly waited for death

Initially, the actress was taken to the hospital and, after the diagnosis, she prepared to receive treatment. However, her degree of progress was such that she did not have much hope of life, so she decided to leave the place and go to her house.

Surrounded by her closest family and friendsElizabeth Montgomery She embraced death on May 18, 1995 at her residence in Beverly Hills, just eight weeks after the sudden illness that consumed her was confirmed.