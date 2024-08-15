As summer comes to an end in USA, cases of the disease known as whooping cough continue to increase According to the information shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in one of the highest peaks ever recorded in history.

The beginning of the month of August brought with it an excessive increase in cases of whooping coughreaching at least 259 in the first weeka number that is significantly higher than the 215 recorded weekly during the month of June. So far this year, the outlook reflects worrying numbers in states such as Pennsylvania, where 1,489 cases were recorded, the highest number among all regions that make up the territory of the United States.

Caused by the bacteria Bordetella pertussis, The disease suffered a drastic decrease in cases during the Covid-19 pandemiclargely due to mask-wearing and social distancing mandated by authorities. The CDC has issued repeated warnings about rising cases in recent months.

In precise numbers, health departments reported more than 10,000 cases of whooping cough so far this year, More than triple the number recorded during the same period in 2023Along these lines, the number of cases also exceeds pre-pandemic records, since in 2019 approximately 8,000 cases were recorded in the same period.

What are the symptoms of whooping cough?

Among the symptoms that people suffering from the disease may have, doctors divide the process into three stages. During the first stage, Sufferers often experience symptoms similar to those of the common cold.such as cough and runny nose.

The picture becomes alarming when Cough worsens six weeks after onsetwith the manifestation of other symptoms such as dyspnea, a difficulty in breathing that generates a “whistling” in the chest. Once the respiratory tract is affected, The skin may take on a violet or blue color.and Then vomiting begins.

However, it is important to clarify that Symptoms vary depending on the age of each patient.and those primarily affected by the disease are usually infants, who account for the highest rates of hospitalization for whooping cough.