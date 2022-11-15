A new study warns that exposure to artificial light outdoors at night is associated with poor blood glucose control and thus an increased risk of diabetes.

The study, published in the journal Diabetologia, was carried out by Dr. Yu Xu and colleagues at the Shanghai Institute of Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases at Ruijin Hospital Affiliated School of Medicine of Shanghai Jiaotong University in China.

Exposure to artificial local light nets is a widespread environmental risk factor in modern societies. The intensity of light pollution has increased in urban areas so much that it affects not only the residents of big cities, but also in remote areas such as suburbs and forest parks that may be hundreds of kilometers away from the light source. The study authors note that “although more than 80% of the world’s population is exposed to light pollution at night, this problem has received limited attention by scientists until recent years.”

The Earth’s 24-hour cycle of day and night has resulted in most organisms, including mammals, having an internal timing system (approximately 24 hours) that adjusts to the natural sequence of light and dark periods. It has been found that light pollution alters the circadian rhythm of insects, birds and other animals, leading to premature death and loss of biodiversity.

Artificial light is also believed to be a possible cause of metabolic dysfunction by altering the timing of food intake. The mice, which were exposed to artificial light, developed glucose intolerance, resulting in spikes in blood sugar and insulin.

Another study found that mice, exposed to dim nighttime white light with minimal brightness for 4 weeks, had increased body mass and decreased glucose tolerance compared to animals whose environment was completely dark at night, despite their energy expenditure and expenditure being nearly equivalent.

He also found associations between artificial local light networks and health problems in humans. A study of night shift workers found that those exposed to brighter artificial light were more likely to have arrhythmias, as well as an increased risk of coronary heart disease. Other research found that higher exposure to artificial light at night was associated with a 13% and 22% increase in the likelihood of being overweight and obese, respectively. While exposure to artificial light in the bedroom was reported to be associated with the development of diabetes in the elderly.

The potential impact of the outdoor artificial LAN was also revealed by a study in southern India that used satellite imagery to map light pollution, and compared it to data on markers of general health among adults across the region. As the SN density increased, there were corresponding elevations in mean BMI, systolic blood pressure, and “bad” (LDL) cholesterol levels in the exposed population.

Urbanization has greatly increased urban lighting and the number of people exposed to it. People who live in cities are prone to being shifted away from the natural 24-hour cycle of day and night and are often left out late and exposed to the artificial LAN.

The new Chinese study used data from the Noncommunicable Disease Surveillance Study. It was based on a representative sample of the general population in China taken in 2010 across 162 sites across the country. A total of 98,658 adults participated in the study, who were interviewed to collect demographic information, medical information, household income, lifestyle, education, and family history. The average age of the participants was 42.7 years and about half were women.

The participants’ body weight and height were measured to calculate their body mass index, and blood samples were taken to obtain levels of both fasting and postprandial blood glucose, as well as glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c).

Participants at each study site were assigned an average synthetic outdoor LAN exposure level for that site using low-light nighttime imagery data of the Earth’s surface from the US Defense Weather Satellite Program. Exposure levels are arranged from lowest to highest and grouped into five quintiles representing five groups from highest to lowest, with the mean light intensity in the highest quintile 69 times greater than the lowest.

The study found that the highest quintile of LAN exposure was associated with a 28% relative increase in the prevalence of diabetes than those in the lowest quintile. Chronic exposure to extracellular LAN has been associated with increased blood glucose levels, insulin resistance and the prevalence of diabetes. On average, for every 42 people living in areas in the top quintile of local network exposure, there is another case of diabetes that would not have occurred if those individuals lived in areas in the bottom quintile. While the association between LAN exposure and diabetes may not be as strong as for known risk factors, the widespread availability of outdoor artificial light means that the population’s exposure range is wide.

Researchers have estimated that more than 9 million cases of diabetes in Chinese adults over the age of 18 can be attributed to exposure to local outdoor light grids. This number is expected to increase with the acceleration of urbanization and the increasing number of people migrating from the countryside to the cities. The global nature and scale of this problem is illustrated by the fact that an estimated 83% of the world’s population and more than 99% of the population of the United States and Europe live under light-polluted skies.

These findings contribute to a growing body of evidence that exposure to artificial light nets is harmful to health and demonstrate that they may be a potential new risk factor for diabetes.