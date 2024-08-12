The US presidential election is approaching and you should be on the lookout for related scams, as authorities are warning that As part of the campaigns, you may receive a text message intended to steal your personal data. Find out the details below.

According to a report from the National Association of Secretaries of State, to which the media had access Business Insider, have been detected scams involving people posing as voter registration agencies.

As an example of this practice, Shasta County, California, warned that they have detected a text message asking recipients to click on a link to register to vote in the upcoming election November, which is actually a scam.

People who click on the message can download malware on their devices which then takes care of steal personal information from the victim. And it was not the only case detected. Election officials in Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Lake County, Florida, issued a similar warning because They have uncovered various political scams that seek to take advantage of unsuspecting people..

How to prevent becoming a victim of a scam related to the US elections?

The best way to avoid being a victim of any US election scam which typically begin with messages about voter registration, political donations, and surveys, is to stay alert.

If you receive any related message you should verify whether the communication actually comes from electoral officials local or state regulations before providing any information. Be especially suspicious if a payment is requested within the communication. to complete your voter registration.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also calls for Report any unsolicited text message or call from someone claiming they need your social security number or other personal information to register you to vote in the upcoming election. If you are caught off guard and give any of this information to someone you don’t know, you can visit the FTC’s identity theft recovery page to report the fraud.