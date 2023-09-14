The United States Embassy in Colombia issued important information for who paid for their nonimmigrant visa before the 1st. October 2022.

The United States requires Colombian citizens to have a visa to enter its territory, so this information is especially relevant, given that in Colombia the process of obtaining an appointment to begin the process can take up to two years.

The diplomatic mission communicated a video through its social networks for those who paid for their visa application before October 1, 2022. In the video, the embassy extends an invitation to applicants to verify the date on their visa receipt.

In recent years, the US Department of States extended the validity of visa payments due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, at this moment The policy that was in force before this health emergency is being re-implemented.

Colombian travelers need a visa if they stopover at a United States airport.

Thus, the embassy reported that all receipts for payment of visa fees made before the 1st. October 2022 will expire on September 30 of this year. “There will be no extensions of validity of the rate,” they explain from their official website.

For this reason, those who have made the payment before that date must schedule their appointment or submit an interview exemption request before the visa payment expiration date (that is, before next September 30) to avoid having have to pay a new fee.

According to the embassy, Applicants who have scheduled their appointment in the system before payment is due will be able to attend their appointment without any problemeven if this was scheduled for a date after September 30, 2023.

That is, “the interview itself does not need to take place before September 30, 2023, but an appointment for the interview must be scheduled in the system, even if it is scheduled in the future.”

The embassy warned that once the payment for your visa has expired, the date or time of the appointment cannot be changed without making a new payment.

On the other hand, keep in mind that all visa application payments made from the 1st. of October 2022 are valid for one year from the date of payment.

Additionally, the embassy warned applicants who have used or will use fees paid before the 1st. October 2022 to schedule an appointment that they do not try to change them after the 1st. October 2023.

“If they do so, they will lose both the original appointment time and the fee receipt. For these cases, the applicant will need to pay a new fee and submit a new application package,” the embassy explains.

The embassy’s invitation then is to check the expiration date on your payment receipt, schedule your appointment on time, and make sure you are aware of these updates through official channels.

Please also remember that the U.S. Department of State increased certain nonimmigrant visa application fees. These rate increases are effective June 17, 2023.

Visa application fees are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase. After 365 days, if the applicant has not scheduled their interview appointment or has not submitted their application to apply for a nonimmigrant visa to the United States, the fee will expire and the applicant will lose the right to use the fee for an Visa application.

