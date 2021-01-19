PS5 It has been on the market for a few months now; however, it is still difficult to get one of these consoles.

This lack of inventory has helped a few resellers make extra money, but on the darker side, scammers have also benefited.

Recently a fraud was discovered of which several buyers are being victims, since they offer a PS5 but actually they ship only the empty box.

Although shopping online is relatively safe, stories appear from time to time where customers find strange things like drinks, paper, and even gadgets other than what they ordered.

In the worst cases some buyers receive empty boxes, and precisely this problem is becoming common within eBay, who has already issued an alert due to the large number of scams.

The empty PS5 box scams

Several sellers on this site offer empty boxes of PS5 at auction, and while most of them do so for the sake of jokes, others deliberately seek to mislead buyers.

The boxes sell for up to $ 1,300.

With prices even exceeding $ 1,000, these sales caught the attention of eBay, who decided to suspend them and issued an alert for users.

The problem occurs both for the PS5 as for Xbox series x, which are difficult to find in stores due to their scarcity.

This is not the first time that a case similar to that of eBay, because in 2013 a man bought the photograph of a Xbox One for just over $ 600.

Although online stores have various controls to try to stop scammers, we recommend that you always read the product descriptions carefully.

We know you die for a PS5, but it would not be a bad idea to wait a bit until they have stock instead of risking to buy it with an individual.

We recommend you:

Source.



