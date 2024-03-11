He running It has more followers in Colombia every day. Racing races are organized in the large and intermediate cities of the country. athletics along its main roads. In addition, amateur athletes seek to be in shape to enroll in competitions that fit their abilities and travel and registration possibilities.

One of the races that take place in the country is the CorreMiTierra sports festivalwhich this year returns with races in three cities in the country and for all tastes and possibilities, from the 5K to the half marathon, the 21K.

“We bring together families, children, beginners, intermediate and high-level runners, to enjoy the charm of each city, its climate, the planned route and a day full of sport, music and unique experiences. We have been fortunate to see it grow to the children of the cities where we have been through CorreMiTierra and how they have developed their passion for running,” said Jorge Andrés Orozco, director of the Festival.

This year, the Festival will take place in Medellín, on April 21; in Barranquilla, on June 16 and in Bogotá on November 17. The modalities of the race are 5K – which is the one with the largest number of participants –10K, 15K and 21K.

Cristy Martínez, co-director of the Festival, pointed out that the objective of this event is to promote healthy lifestyles among Colombians. “CorreMiTierra has been characterized by being much more than a race. We bring together families, children, beginners, intermediate and high level runners, to enjoy the charm of each city, its climate, the planned route and a day full of sport, music and unique experiences,” Martínez noted.

The Festival will start in Medellín. Photo:Courtesy Corremitierra Festival Share

Registration to participate in any of the races is now open and can be done on the official Festival website, Corremitierra.com

The organizers of the CorreMiTierra Sports Festival hope to gather around 35,000 participants this year.

