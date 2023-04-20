Gustavo Petrowhen he was a candidate, presented himself as a populist reformer promising Colombians a “government of hope”. Gustavo Petro, as president, who will speak with President Joe Biden at the White House this Thursday – if he can make it to said meeting on time – he arrives in the United States as an agent of chaos.

The most obvious and egregious example of this is reflected in Petro’s “peace talks”.. For decades, Colombia has been the victim of violent outbursts by rebel groups such as the Eln and the Farc. In recent months, Petro has sought to end the violence through negotiations, including with sadistic criminal drug cartels like the Clan del Golfo, which have never shown any real interest in the talks. Petro’s ostensible goal is “total peace,” but it’s just sowing disaster, not just in Colombia, but also throughout our region.

(You can read: What is the message that Petro will take to Biden during his visit to the White House?)

Marco Rubio, Republican Cuban-American Senator. See also Darío confessed to having killed Yamileth: He tried to turn himself in 3 times but they let him go

Case in point: The ELN continues to attack the Colombian government, with total disregard for the peace negotiations and the Colombian people. At the end of last month, the guerrillas killed nine soldiers. Another attack just happened this week. These are the mercenaries whom Petro wants to appease, even to the point of backtracking on Colombia’s old extradition deal with the United States, It’s a terrible reality, but it’s what happens when someone negotiates with terrorists from a position of weakness.

It’s also what happens when you cooperate with regional tyrants. from your choicePetro has been one of the main defenders of the “compromise” with the narco-dictator Nicolás Maduro, of Venezuela, and the puppet Miguel Díaz-Canel, in Cuba. The reason is obvious: Petro’s agenda is for both regimes to use their influence over the ELN in favor of Colombia.

But it is nonsense, because the dictators, condemned to international ostracism, have nothing to gain by increasing stability in the region. It should come as no surprise to anyone that the role of “guarantor” of Maduro and Cuba in the Petro talks has come to naught.

(Also: US reiterates need for robust eradication program in Colombia)

Petro must be even more irrational in wanting to mediate negotiations between Venezuela’s narco-regime and members of the Venezuelan opposition. Virtually every other country in the world, including the Holy See and Switzerland, knows that Maduro will make no concessions and is only using talks to buy time while he strengthens his authoritarian grip. However, Petro is excited to “build a roadmap” to “reopen roads”. He is absurd and naive.

The icing on the cake is that Petro has also joined the ranks of pro-China voices in our region. In February, his foreign minister even went so far as to issue a statement for Colombian officials to reject contact with Taiwan.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, receives President Gustavo Petro at the Miraflores Palace. Photo: Photography Press Miraflores

This is not a good thing for the US, which needs the support of our allies to balance the growing coalition in support of Beijing in our region. But this is also bad for Colombians, who will regret any ties they establish with the Chinese Communist Party, which is exclusively self-interested.

President Biden must remember all this in this Thursday’s meeting with Petro. When they talk about security and counternarcotics cooperation, he should press the Colombian president to reconsider reinstating his failed peace talks. When you talk about democratic values ​​and human rights, you should mention Petro’s appeasement of Maduro, Díaz-Canel and Xi Jinping.

(Keep reading: ‘Gustavo Petro’s anti-drug plan is not very realistic’: William Brownfield)

Above all, President Biden must not give in to any of Petro’s demands, such as his request to suspend Colombia’s extradition agreement with the US, or an uncertain and harmful climate agreement. Both Americans and Colombians deserve better.

BLOND FRAME

US CONGRESSMANS