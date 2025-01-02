He vishingalso known as telephone scampursues the objective of obtaining the personal or banking information of the victims through false calls. In them they use the impersonation from public entities, banks, technical services of companies, among others.

The name of the Civil Guard It is also used to carry out this type of scam, since it generates credibility and seriousness when receiving your call, and the criminals pose as agents to get the victim to fall into their trap.

In this case, they accuse the victim of having a fine pending payment to obtain your confidential information.

The new scam that impersonates the Civil Guard: they will tell you that you have an unpaid fine

From the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) they say that a user contacted them to report a suspicious call in which they replaced the Civil Guard and in which they informed him that he had a fine in his name pending collection. In said call, the ‘supposed’ agent dictated information such as the reason for the violation and the location.

They say that, fortunately, the user quickly identified the scam attempt, since the data they were listing They did not match those in his vehicle. and not even the place of the violation did, since he did not circulate in that area on that date. At the moment that the criminal realized that the data was falseimmediately hung up the call.

This is in line with the numerous scam attempts that impersonate the DGT through messages SMS or email with links that redirect you to a payment website that seems legitimate, but is actually a simulated one for you to enter your personal and banking details. This is known as phishing and it is very dangerous, since if we are not very attentive or the feeling of panic invades us, we can not think and fall into deception.

Signs of a ‘vishing’ call

According to Incibe, these are some indications that we may be receiving a call from this type of scam.

Fake ID – Impersonates a trusted entity using caller identification techniques or imitating the voice of someone you know.

– Impersonates a trusted entity using caller identification techniques or imitating the voice of someone you know. Creation of urgency – They claim that there are problems or suspicious activity has been identified so that the victim acts quickly without thinking clearly.

– They claim that there are problems or suspicious activity has been identified so that the victim acts quickly without thinking clearly. Request for confidential information – They seek to obtain valuable information such as credit card numbers, passwords or other personal information.

– They seek to obtain valuable information such as credit card numbers, passwords or other personal information. Threats : Account blocking, fines or illegal activities are some excuses used to pressure the victim.

: Account blocking, fines or illegal activities are some excuses used to pressure the victim. Installing programs : They convince the victim of the need to install a program or application on their devices to solve a problem.

: They convince the victim of the need to install a program or application on their devices to solve a problem. They avoid questions – They do not respond to questions about their identity or legitimacy of the call, being evasive or providing vague information.

– They do not respond to questions about their identity or legitimacy of the call, being evasive or providing vague information. Tempting offers – Offer attractive prizes, sweepstakes, or discounts to encourage the victim to reveal personal information in pursuit of the promised benefits.

– Offer attractive prizes, sweepstakes, or discounts to encourage the victim to reveal personal information in pursuit of the promised benefits. Lack of verification: They try to get the victim to verify the authenticity of the call, citing security or confidentiality reasons.





What you should do if you suffer from ‘vishing’

If you gave personal or banking information during the call (account numbers, credit card numbers…) contact your bank to tell them about your case and put security measures in place. In the event that they ask you install a computer program during the call, uninstall it and run the antivirus as soon as possible.

Renew all your passwords of the online accounts you have active and increases security with double authentication. Inform of the incident to the company they supposedly represented, complaint the facts and always stay alert against any suspicious activity.





