The dealings of the relevant departments in the country with people whose cars were damaged as a result of rain or hail during the recent period remains the finest ever. Dubai Police was keen to automate the “To Whom It May Concern” certificate for owners of damaged cars, and announced this directly so that the customer can apply for it electronically with all Smooth and convenient, without having to bring his car to the police station.

Abu Dhabi Police also announced through its platform on the “X” network the possibility of obtaining a certificate stating the damage to which the vehicle was exposed due to weather conditions.

The police authorities in the country took these measures while they were busy to the utmost of their capabilities in ensuring the safety of members of society, and dealing quickly with the wave of heavy rain that the country witnessed, and this reflects the keenness to deal with the smallest details, regardless of the circumstances, with the aim of protecting people and securing their property.

In light of this attention that we receive from the state, it is necessary to pay attention to matters that everyone who is protected by this country and under its care is not supposed to do, such as dealing with the rain wave in an inappropriate way, or publishing pictures or video clips as a means of belittlement or ridicule. Such behavior may not be surprising by entities or people who begrudge the goodness and prosperity of the UAE and its residents, but it cannot be acceptable, and is even illegal, by people subject to UAE law.

I rely here on a sober awareness campaign launched by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department under the title “Your freedom stops within the limits of the law,” warning against ridicule and harming the reputation of the state and its institutions, as this is behavior whose perpetrator is punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years and a fine not exceeding 500,000. AED, according to Article No. 25 of Law No. 34 regarding combating rumors and cybercrimes that address forms of abuse and include publishing information, news, data, visual images, visual materials, or rumors on a website or any information network.

It should be noted here that this law did not only criminalize insulting the state in an inappropriate manner, but rather dealt in an entire article criminalizing insulting any foreign state, and this is the standard of civilization and sophistication, and an emphasis on the importance of awareness of our duties, and the limits that we must not cross, and realizing that overlooking sometimes Regarding unacceptable behavior, it does not necessarily mean that those who commit it are far from accountability.

*Arbitrator and legal advisor