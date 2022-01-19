Some copies of the Nintendo Switch game have been leaked and the first screenshots have begun to run.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 19, 2022, 10:20 4 comments

There are officially less than ten days left to lay hands on Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the new title of the legendary franchise that is willing to revolutionize the saga as we know it up to now. We have already had very long videos with gameplay of the game, but they came, logically, from Nintendo.

Today we come to make this publication as spoiler warning that are already circulating on the internet. It seems that some copies of the Switch game have been leaked, which is causing captures of all kinds to run through the network, and more will surely continue to arrive in the coming days.

Copies of the Switch game have been leakedFor this reason, we recommend that you try to avoid sites or portals that echo these spoilers or flashy details that are shared, as they can ruin the gaming experience. There are few days left and a good part of the Pokémon fans have been waiting for a long time for a change of course like the one proposed by Arceus, whose greatest criticism has always been directed at its visual section, and not at its playable proposal.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch next January 28, so we will have to wait a little over a week to discover on our own what the game has in store for us. Different biomes and mechanics have already been officially presented to us, and in 3DJuegos we wanted to investigate the open conception of its proposal with a special article in which we list the points that make this installment look fresh and organic.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon, Nintendo, Game Freak, Nintendo Switch, Spoilers and Warning.