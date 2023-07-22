The news about the US economy has been pretty good lately. Our job market has recovered, and by far, from covid, defying predictions of permanent “scars” from pandemic disruptions. Inflation has fallen, and it has fallen faster than in any other major advanced economy. At the same time, economic problems appear to be rife abroad, especially in China, where the end of the “covid zero” policy has not brought the expected rebound in the economy.

Perhaps inevitably of late, I have sensed a change of heart in the way the United States sees itself in the world. American triumphalism – we are number one! – returns to the charge. As always, we must curb enthusiasm. Our position in the world is never as good or bad as popular wisdom claims at any given time. And the downside of boasting so much about our relative results is that we may not learn from the things that other countries do better.

I say this as someone who has seen us go through many ups and downs on this front. We had the manic phase of “Dawn America” ​​in the mid-1980s, followed by the depressive mood of the early 1990s: “The Cold War is over and Japan has won.” Then came the wave of triumphalism of the late 1980s, when the United States temporarily took the lead in profiting from the Internet, then fell back as other countries went online as well, the productivity gains brought by technology dissipated, we ushered in the global financial crisis, and China emerged as a powerful economic rival.

Now the swagger is back, with a particular emphasis on wrecking Europe’s economic results. For example, I’ve seen media outlets that you’d expect more to say things like, “The US economy is nearly twice the size of the Eurozone. In 2008 they were similar”, as could be read in a graph of The Wall Street Journal.

Not exactly a false claim, but deeply misleading. It is true that in 2008 the dollar value of our GDP was only 4% higher than that of the euro zone – while in 2022 the US dollar GDP was 81% higher. But most of that growing disparity reflected the declining value of the euro relative to the dollar in currency markets, rather than actual differences in economic growth. And as any international economist can tell you, a strong currency is nowhere near the same as a strong economy.

Measured in purchasing power parity, that is, adjusted for differences in the cost of living, the US economy was 15% larger than that of the Eurozone in 2008; now the percentage has risen to 31%. The difference in growth is still significant, but the gap is not as huge as the dollar numbers might imply. And almost half of the performance gap that still exists if you look at the right numbers simply reflects demographics. (By the way, demographics are a very relevant factor when comparing the economic performance of the United States with that of Japan, whose working-age population is declining rapidly.) The US working-age population has increased by almost 6% since 2008, while that of the Eurozone has fallen by more than 1%. Adjusting for differences in the growth rate of the relevant population still leaves Europe relatively underperforming, enough to be significant and require explanation, but not enough to justify the doomsday rhetoric that some Americans are spouting around.

Put it this way: If we compare just the dollar value of GDP in the United States and Europe, the actual difference in economic performance is possibly exaggerated by as much as 10 times.

My conclusion is that all modern economies have approximately the same level of technology. They are also capable of doing extraordinary things when they put their minds to it. Have you noticed how quickly Pennsylvania was able to reopen I-95 after a section of this essential highway collapsed? But our societies often make different decisions. Some of these decisions are just that, decisions, for which there is not necessarily a correct answer. For example, one of the reasons why European countries tend to have a GDP per capita inferior to ours is that their workers have many more vacations. We have more things, they more time. There is nothing written about tastes and all that.

However, there are other areas where some countries are almost certain to be wrong. Europe’s lower growth rate probably reflects, in part, a lack of flexibility and resistance to innovation. On the other hand, Americans should ask why we seem to be worse at building livable cities or, for the sake of one important aspect of life, not dying: life expectancy was far lower than in comparable countries even before covid.

The point is that advanced countries are, in important ways, laboratories of economic and social policy: no one is the best at everything, and we can learn a lot by looking at the things that other countries seem to do better than we do. However, Americans have always had a hard time learning from the experience of other countries. The return of economic triumphalism will reinforce that insular trend, especially if we throw out numbers that grossly inflate our relative results. The US economy has been doing pretty well lately, but we must not let success go to our heads.

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize Winner in Economics. © The New York Times, 2023. Translation from News Clips.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL