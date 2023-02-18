Keanu Reeves is an actor known to many people, not only for his role as John Wick in the films of the same name, but also for his role as Neo in the series matrixand now he is taking advantage of his popularity to talk about the dangers of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

That was in a recent interview conducted by the Wired site. There they raised the complaints of a writer whose employer did not want to pay him for his work, since an AI did it for free.

And if he was paid, it was only to adjust what was done by the program and at a lower cost. According to Reeves, corporations don’t want to take care of paying artists. ‘They don’t give a damn’highlighted the actor.

It is after he commented that companies show the ‘cuteness’ that AI does. He then highlighted ‘but there is a corporatocracy behind that seeks to control these things. Culturally, socially, we will face the value of the real or the non-value’.

The interviewer asked Keanu Reeves if he should be worried about AI stealing his job. Hearing this, Reeves replied ‘people who pay you for your art would rather not pay you’.

To the above he added ‘they’re actively looking for a way around you, because artists are deceitful. Humans are messy. It is clear that this actor has his own ideas of the danger that Artificial Intelligence contains.

Besides Keanu Reeves, who else in Hollywood has spoken out about the danger of AI?

Not only Keanu Reeves has spoken about the danger that AI represents for artists. The Mexican director Guillermo del Toro also did it.

In an interview with Decider in 2022, this filmmaker revealed that art is the result of the expression and projection of human emotions in a medium.

That is why he does not appreciate the illustrations created by Artificial Intelligence or see them as something positive. As his colleague Hayao Miyazaki from Studio Ghibli sees them as an insult.

According to Guillermo del Toro ‘I consume and love human-made art. That moves me completely’.

Reeves, for his part, made it clear that the people in power do not want artists, or people in general, to have their own ideas.

Actually, he prefers that they be independent and not form unions or unions. But in reality that is the way, since the actor suggests that it is the way to protect creative work.

With details from Wired. In addition to Keanu Reeves and the AI ​​we have more geeky information on EarthGamer.