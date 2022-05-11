Mexico.- Beware of the Dog! Through social networks, the image of some puppies resting in a Mexican clothing store became viral, because the cruel heat has no mercy on anyone.

Employees of the clothing store leave the dogs come in to cool offin addition to the fact that they are offered water in the place in the face of the strong heat that has been registered lately.

The image was taken on May 8 at the premises located in Ciudad Valles, in San Luis Potosí.

“I went to Ciudad Valles yesterday when it was terribly hot and I went to see Beware of the Dog and when I left I saw this, the employees let the puppies lie down in the airesito and even put fresh water on it.” Says the publication shared by Keyth González.

It should be noted that in San Luis Potosí maximum temperatures of up to 35 to 40 degrees have been recorded.

The store allows the puppies to rest at the entrance / Photo: Capture

The publication has been shared more than 20 thousand times and users of social networks commented with humor saying that they are the owners of the store.

“Shawls I’ll go to bed next to the dogs also because my fan broke down”.

Internet users took advantage of the publication to comment that in other places, stores also offer water and food to street dogs and highlighted the importance of adopting.

