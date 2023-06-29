Home page World

From: Nina Brugger

Finally holidays! But beware, even with high-priced trips, high costs can arise on site. You should pay attention to this.

Munich – The holiday is booked and the anticipation right away. Unwind, lie on the beach all day and finally get a good night’s sleep. But because holidays are usually expensive, especially in Germany, caution is also required here so that the stress really stays at home and the holiday becomes the most relaxed time of the year.

Because no matter whether in Turkey, Italy or Spain, there are often hidden cost traps lurking on holiday.

Cost trap on the plane: luggage can be expensive

Before you even get started, it can get expensive. Because if the hand luggage is too heavy for the cabin, there can be high fees. The prices at the airport are usually significantly higher than when you make a reservation focus.de. The situation is similar if the baggage booking was completely forgotten. By the way: On average, hand luggage can weigh eight kilograms – however, the weight varies depending on the airline. It is best to check the booking again at home and weigh the luggage.

Vacation in an all-inclusive hotel? Where costs lurk

If you book a holiday in an all-inclusive hotel, you actually assume that there will not be any major costs on site. But be careful: sometimes drinks are not included or there are exclusive à la carte dishes, which are often offered at high prices.

Sometimes there are also time restrictions, where “all inclusive” is only offered until midnight, for example, and then becomes expensive. Spa and wellness offers often cost extra. So keep an eye out when booking to know what is really included.

Sick on vacation: can quickly become expensive

Anyone who falls ill on holiday is often doubly annoyed: the valuable time can usually no longer be really enjoyed – and it is also expensive. Because treatments at the doctor or in the hospital usually have to be paid for by yourself. In some cases, the money can be reimbursed by the health insurance company if the treatment would also be covered by the local health insurance companies Consumer Center. When in doubt, it makes sense to take out international health insurance, especially outside the EU.

Holidays with a rental car – beware of this cost trap

A car on holiday makes you flexible and is practical for spontaneous excursions. But here, too, there is a cost trap lurking, according to the travel booking portal holidaycheck.de. High fees are often incurred locally, such as an airport surcharge or for additional drivers. The car should therefore be booked before the trip – preferably as early as possible. This not only saves you money, but also eliminates additional stress.

Off on vacation! But beware of cost traps – for example with luggage © Bihlmayerfotografie/Imago

Cost trap for holiday activities: Planning is everything

What would a holiday be without great excursions and fun activities? However, these can quickly become expensive. Here you shouldn’t grab the first offer that comes along, which is available as a flyer in the hotel – usually you have to be loud holidaycheck.de these offers dig deeper into their pockets. The same applies to shore excursions during a cruise ship vacation. Doing some research beforehand can help you find great and unique excursions that are not too expensive. It can also help to ask locals.

Withdraw or change money: can be expensive on vacation

Anyone traveling outside of the European Union (EU) may be familiar with it: expensive exchange rates and extra fees when withdrawing money. In order to save money, it can be worth having your money changed in Germany. Attention: Some hoteliers offer to settle invoices in euros. This may sound uncomplicated and like a good offer, but there is often an exchange rate surcharge of up to ten percent derwesten.de – here it is better to pay in the local currency.

