The final frontier of online scams is that of ATM. Criminals have been taking advantage of people’s digital ignorance for several years to steal thousands of euros from them. The last story happened in the province of Verona later the carabinieri managed to arrest 4 young people with criminal records who became the protagonists of a scam carried out last November which earned them 3,000 euros.

The practice is always the same. These unfortunates scour the web in search of sales announcements. When they find an interesting one, they contact the victim with an interest to purchase the goods. They generally don’t even try to negotiate the figure or more information about the quality and status of the product. They promise to pay by bank transfer and to send a courier the next day at their expense to collect everything. To do this, however, the victim will have to go to an ATM to collect the transfer.

In this case, the victim had sold spare parts for cars for 3,000 euros. Contacted by the scammers, he was invited to go to the ATM to withdraw the amount. The ignorant man in realizing that it was an attempt to scam, followed the instructions that reached him on the other side of the receiver to the letter.

Once in front of the counter, the thieves made him believe they were receiving the bank transfer when in reality, with the instructions, he was doing the opposite operation. They told him to enter a series of numbers as a shipping code when it was actually a prepaid card code. In the end, the operation was successful, as soon as the thieves received the 3,000 euros, they unplugged the phone and made themselves untraceable.

The victim reported everything to the police who, after months of investigations, managed to trace the scammers. The advice is to always be careful when selling products online.