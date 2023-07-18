The holidays are just around the corner or are in full swing, so watch out for strange rules abroad…

Most people are now on vacation and are enjoying themselves. It is also deafeningly quiet at our editorial office, even though our editors are just sitting at home. So is @wouter busy at home a Krav Maga course and @michaelras learning the ropes of his nunchaku. So burglars, skip their houses.

But for the people who do cross the border, it’s not just carefree chugging along the foreign roads. There are quite a few strange rules in some countries. And then it is quite useful to know something.

Strange rules abroad

So wrote the AD about a gentleman who drove through Germany. He parked his car, but left the windows slightly open. When he came back there was a ticket under the windshield wiper. Can not.

Leaving your windows open invites the guild of thieves to strike. Provocation, as it were. The fine is only 15 by the way D Mark euros, anyway. You can also buy an espresso for that on St. Mark’s Square in Venice, for example.

The same strange rule also applies in Australia and Italy. In the Netherlands it is allowed, but the police can decide to tow your car if they see that there are also valuables in the car. For protection, so to speak. you will not be fined, but you can pay the towing costs. And they are high.

So then you know that you have to close your windows there to avoid a fine. But we do have some more rules for you. Kissing your partner at a traffic light in Spain. Can not. And earplugs in behind the wheel neither.

In Alaska, you are not allowed to transport your dog on the roof of your car. In Switzerland you are not allowed to wash your car on a Sunday. And you can’t slam the car doors too hard there either. That’s making unnecessary noise and they don’t want that.

In Cyprus you are not allowed to take a sip of water while driving and in Denmark you are obliged to look under your car before driving away. Save the best for last; that’s a rule from Alabama in the US. It is forbidden to wear a blindfold while driving. Too bad, that’s exactly what we were planning.

Good, then you know a little bit where you stand. But have a nice holiday!

This article Beware of strange rules abroad appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

