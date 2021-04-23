According to the plans Capcom, Resident Evil Village It will premiere on May 7. There are only a few weeks until this long-awaited game comes out.

However, it seems that in a certain distant continent he went ahead. What do we mean? What happens is that some stores in Australia have already started selling it. So they broke the agreed publication date, which could lead to a sanction for those responsible.

Resident Evil Village Leaked Earlier in Australia

Not from the authorities, but from the game’s distribution company in that nation. From what has been revealed via social networks, the specific version that was leaked is that of Playstation 5.

In the photo that we share you can see ‘R18 +’, the classification that applies to adult games. At least this title was rated as acceptable to the audience, because the Australian rating system is pretty harsh.

Rumor: Sony would prevent Resident Evil Village from reaching Game Pass

The biggest problem with pre-selling copies of Resident Evil Village is that it will not take long to filter spoilers about the history of the game.

In this way this game of Capcom joins a long list of titles that have been leaked ahead of time by the same stores. It is something that happens frequently, sometimes by mistake – the absent-minded employee is not missing – or on purpose. Especially when the client offers ‘something else’.

How much space you need on the PS5 is already known

Perhaps the only beneficial thing is that this advance sale allowed us to know a little more about this title. Apparently it needs a minimum of 27.37GB of free storage space to install.

But that only in regards to its original version without updating. According to the user who shared the information, so far he has not been asked to update at any time. Do not rule out a last minute patch for this title.

Resident Evil Village It is one of the most important releases of the year. In addition to being available for the PS5 will also come to its predecessor, the PS4. Likewise, at Xbox One Y Xbox Series X | S, as well as to PC.

Although some already have it, it is to be imagined that the impressions about the multiplayer mode will have to wait. That in regards to Resident Evil Re: Verse, which will probably have an update to perfect it.

Fountain.



