It happens that you see an awareness advertisement on TV warning you against falling into the trap of “cyber thieves” who use the Internet to ensnare their victims and steal their money. This happens a lot, and I am not exaggerating when I say that I have seen more than ten advertisements of this type in the past week alone. However, it has never happened that I have seen on TV or on the accounts of major newspapers and respected media outlets on social media advertisements warning against falling into the trap of (disguised) electronic accounts that incite the citizens of this country against that country or incite members of this sect against members of another sect.

“Cyber ​​thieves” who exploit electronic facilities to trap their opponents and seize their money are very dangerous, and warning against them is undoubtedly a duty and commendable matter, but also “cyber instigators” who awaken sedition and spread misinformation and extremist opinions among social media users with the aim of escalating disputes and creating hostilities, need a careful pause and deep treatment in which everyone participates, starting with governments and ending with the ordinary citizen who is connected to the world through his mobile phone!

Someone posts a picture of a country’s flag or one of its symbols on his social media account, to make the follower believe that he is one of its citizens. Then he starts spreading (deliberately false) information about another country, and goes on to insult its symbols, in order to make the citizens of this country respond in kind. He mixes things up while he watches from afar, perhaps from a remote village at the farthest end of the earth, or perhaps from a monitoring and guidance center in a building belonging to a country that cares about this dispute and enjoys this confusion in relations.

A friend always brings me posts from an unlimited number of instigators who pretend to be citizens of one of the countries in the region, and asks: Why do they attack us like this? Why do they deliberately insult us? I answer him with a reverse question: Have you read such words from one of their officials? No. Have you read or watched reports insulting us in their respected media outlets? No. Do you know any of these offenders by name and are you absolutely certain that they are citizens of that country? No. So, everything you read are carefully planned operations, so get out of the “group culture” that clouds the vision, and remain independent in receiving and thinking until things are revealed to you as they really are. And be confident that these infiltration and penetration operations will not end, but what will keep you away from them is your awareness that is based on sorting and filtering and not submitting to the culture of the movement!

I hope the relevant authorities will educate the public about what these instigators are doing by implementing targeted advertisements that show their tactics and expose their intentions. Do as you do with cyber thieves, and you will see the difference after a short period of time.

*Saudi writer