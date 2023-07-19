He smishinga form of cyber fraud that combines the words “SMS” and “phishing,” is gaining traction as a commonly used strategy by scammers to trick people into obtaining sensitive personal information, such as passwords or credit card details.

Unlike phishingwhich is carried out mainly through email, smishing is based on sending text messages through mobile phones.

This deception technique is characterized by making messages appear to come from legitimate sources, such as banks, stores, or services widely used by people.

A typical example of smishing could be the following: “(Bank name): We have detected suspicious activity in your account. Please click the following link to verify your identity.”

By clicking on the link, the recipient is redirected to a fake website that asks for personal information, which is collected by scammers.

So how can you identify and protect yourself against smishing? Here are some key tips:

Fraudsters use surprise and urgency to induce people to act quickly without questioning the authenticity of the message. Take a moment to analyze the situation and carefully check the information before taking any action.

If you receive a message containing a link and you have doubts about its origin, it is better to refrain from clicking.

Instead, access the official website of the institution in question through your browser, typing in the address yourself. This way, you ensure that you are interacting with a trusted source.

If you receive a suspicious message from a reputable entity, such as your bank, contact them directly to confirm the legitimacy of the message. Never rely solely on the appearance or content of the text message.

Remember that no legitimate entity will ask for personal or financial information through a text message. Keep your data private and avoid providing it in this way.

If you receive a text message with a suspicious link, it is recommended not to open it. Instead of sharing it, delete it or ignore it completely, even if it appears to be from your phone service provider or your bank.

You can always contact the authorities or the company that supposedly sent the message to verify if the link is safe and legitimate.