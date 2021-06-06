If in your house you have stored potatoes with green spots or sprouts, be careful, because if you eat them could affect your health. These areas accumulate solanine, a glycoalkaloid that can be toxic. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has evaluated the consequences that the ingestion of this chemical compound may have on humans, determining that they are related to certain gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

According to information released by EFSA, the lowest dose at which these adverse effects have been observed is 1 milligram per kilo of body weight per day. As a consequence of this data, experts point out that infants and toddlers, weighing little, are those most at risk of reaching a toxic concentration of this compound even if they don’t eat too many potatoes, while adults would have to eat large amounts to reach dangerous levels.

Tips to reduce toxins



The concentration of these toxic substances depends on the variety of potato, its aging and / or its storage method.. The bark has three to ten times more solanine so it is advisable to eat it peeled. Cook it or fry it it also helps reduce the concentration of glycoalkaloids. It is recommended store these tubers in a dry, dark, well ventilated and cool place to prevent the aforementioned shoots and green areas from appearing (if they do appear, it is better to eliminate them as much as possible).

Faced with this problem and after the results of the study by the European Food Safety Authority, the European Commission and the member states of the European Union will debate whether or not measures should be taken to reduce the population’s exposure to these toxins.