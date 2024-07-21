Be careful with pistachio flour, consuming a batch is strongly discouraged due to too much ochratoxin A

The Ministry of Health has announced the recall of some batches of pistachio flour of the brand Fruit’s Betterproduced by Mocerino Dried Fruit Srl. The recall concerns batches numbered 24074, 24078, 24080, 24088, 24094, 24095, 24106, 24113 with minimum shelf life of 03/31/2025 and 04/30/2025, due to levels of ochratoxin A (OTA) that exceed the limit of 5 µg/kg established by EU Regulation 2023/915.



The assumption of OTA may cause gastrointestinal disorders. The affected products are packaged in 200 gram bags and sold at various points of sale. The company is based in Somma Vesuviana, in via Pizzone 5, in the metropolitan city of Naples. It is recommended not to consume the specified lots of flour and to return them to the point of sale where they were purchased, as a precautionary measure