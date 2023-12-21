You may experience some inconvenience along the way due to storm Pia.

You may have already noticed, but there is a strong wind today. In fact, this wind has a name, so you know what time it is. The country is currently being ravaged by storm Pia..

Okay, buffeted may be a bit of an exaggeration, but you can certainly be bothered by the wind. The Rijkswaterstaat reports several fallen trees. In other words: watch out for crossing foliage.

On the A1 near Barneveld you will experience considerable inconvenience, because there was a tree hanging over the road. It has now been cut down and the closed lanes have just been reopened, but the delay has not yet been resolved.

Storm Pia is currently mainly in the north of the country and will remain there, but towards the end of the afternoon and evening strong gusts of wind may occur further in the country. In any case, code yellow applies throughout the country, so you have been warned. So much for the Autoblog weather report.

Photo: Rijkswaterstaat

