It seems increasingly clear that Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be the great fiasco of the decade when it comes to the gaming sector. And is that the problems do not stop appearing, and it is becoming increasingly clear that CD Projeck Red should have postponed the release of it until not having polished all the details, but at least many of those that we have been seeing and getting to know over the last few months. As a general rule, it is better to arrive late but well, than on time in such a bumpy way.

The last (bad) news about it we found on the Reddit subforum dedicated to the game, Y the problem points precisely to one of the highlights of Cyberpunk 2077: the possibility of making multiple modifications to it thanks to mods developed by the community. At the moment it is true that there is still not a great offer in this regard, but the modder community has been working on it for some time, as we have already seen with the add-on, still in development, to be able to play it in the third person. We all hope the list will grow exponentially.

The problem is, PixelRickyRick has discovered, Cyberpunk 2077 security flaw allows malicious code to run from mods, and the problem also affects saved games, an element that is commonly shared on the Internet. And no, the problem is not limited to what the mod can do in the game itself, but rather it allows all kinds of operations to be carried out on the computer (or on the console, because according to the researcher the problem also affects the PlayStation version 4) where the game is running.

As we can read in the same Reddit publication, PixelRickyRick communicated the security problem to CD Projekt Red a few days before the publication of the first big Cyberpunk 2077 patch, but we do not know if it is due to the imminence in the publication of the same or because the company decided not to attach too much importance to it, the problem has not been corrected in it, so the security threat is still valid.

The big question now is whether CD Projekt Red will wait for the next big update to solve this problem or, on the contrary, will act in a more responsible way, publishing a minor update as soon as possible that solves this problem. As a general rule, patching security holes should be a top priority, but if we talk about Cyberpunk 2077 and its developer, the response should be even faster, to the point that publishing the 1.1 update without having solved the problem already means being late.

Fortunately, yes, Those responsible for Cyber ​​Engine Tweaks, a plugin used to load mods in Cyberpunk 2077, have released an update of its software that prevents malicious mods and saves from taking advantage of the game’s vulnerability.