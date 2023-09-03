September usually means the end of the holidays. Many return to work with charged batteries and the desire to resume activity after the break, but others face the return to the work routine with anguish. Laziness and reluctance Symptoms typical of post-vacation syndrome which, according to the latest data provided by Adecco, affects 37% of workers in Spain. In these cases, it must be taken into account that if the worker’s negligence results in a prolonged decline in his performance, the company can penalize him and even fire him.

In 2022 there were 365,896 dismissals for disciplinary reasons in permanent contracts, almost double the number that occurred in 2021, according to data from Social Security. The drop in the worker’s performance is one of the reasons for this dismissal. However, since this is the most serious sanction that the company can impose on an employee, certain requirements must be met for it to be appropriate. These are: that the decrease in the worker’s performance is voluntary, relevant, continuous over time and that it implies a setback compared to normal or agreed productivity.

“It is a very casual type of dismissal,” says Mireia Sabaté, partner in charge of labor at Baker McKenzie. To decide on its origin, the judges, as explained by the lawyer, analyze each case considering the requirements of the job position and the worker’s performance, which they compare with the activity of the employee himself at other times or with respect to other colleagues with the same functions. “The courts mostly declare it inadmissible due to the comparative requirements that are demanded, the proportionality and its probative difficulty,” she points out.

Adrián Pérez, legal director of Eversheds Sutherland’s labor department, agrees that in recent years the courts have adopted a rather restrictive stance when it comes to endorsing these dismissals. In his opinion, this is a consequence of the fact that for a long time companies have unjustifiably abused this cause to formalize dismissals.

Although they are few, there are cases in which judges have endorsed disciplinary dismissals due to decreased performance. As a case recently resolved by the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Andalusia that declared the dismissal of a worker who lowered his performance as a measure of pressure to protest against the reduction of incentives adopted by management. For the court, the punishment was proportionate because his conduct was voluntary, guilty, solely attributable to him, and he had the will to cause harm to the company.

However, companies cannot penalize a reduction in the worker’s performance that is due to causes external to him. Among them, Fe Quiñones, director of the labor area of ​​Javaloyes Legal, stands out, that the employer does not provide him with the adequate means to carry out the tasks at the requested pace, that these means fail, that the tasks to be carried out or the time have not been measured necessary to execute them, or that the deadlines are not correctly adjusted.

excuse reasons

Other reasons unrelated to the employee with which he could excuse a decrease in productivity, adds Adrián Pérez, are: a technical change in the way of carrying out tasks, the business imposition of disproportionate or objectively unattainable objectives, or the existence of circumstances characteristic of the market or the professional environment of the business that may affect the achievement of the worker’s objectives. However, in a case resolved by the TSJ of Castilla y León in 2014, the situation of general economic crisis did not help a fired commercial to justify the decline in his sales. The court considered that this circumstance equally affected his colleagues, who had much higher sales figures.

The key for a company to justify the dismissal of a worker due to decreased performance is that it is backed by objective measurements. For example, to calculate the decrease in productivity of an employee, says Fe Quiñones, measurements of the factory, projects, calls or sales can be compared with respect to another similar previous period, or even with respect to other workers who carry out the same activity. “It also has to be correlated with the attitude of the worker in general and his background,” she adds.

Mireia Sabaté points out that most of the rulings that confirm the origin of these dismissals analyze cases in which the dismissed workers were engaged in professions related to sales. “Its performance is easily quantifiable through the records of formalized sales or new clients captured”, she values. The problem comes, says the lawyer, when the employee’s productivity is difficult to quantify, as occurs in office work.

In any case, as Adrián Pérez emphasizes, the parameters that a company must use when carrying out this comparative exercise must be objective, tangible and quantifiable. “The more ambiguous or subjective the nature of the objectives that are agreed upon with the worker, the greater the difficulty for the company to prove the existence of this decrease in performance in a judicial proceeding,” says the lawyer.

Another decisive factor for the dismissal for poor performance to be declared appropriate is its duration. For example, the TSJ of Andalusia, in a 2017 ruling, validated a disciplinary dismissal because the worker’s sales were lower than those contemplated as the minimum performance in the agreement for five months. “The courts do not accept this cause for dismissal if, for example, the drop in performance lasts three days, that is, it is a sporadic breach due to exceptional or unforeseen causes,” clarifies Fe Quiñones.

prior notice The experts consulted agree that it is highly recommended that the company inform the worker when it detects that their performance has dropped. “Both to avoid being considered a tolerated attitude and to give it the possibility of improvement,” says Mireia Sabaté, partner in charge of labor at Baker McKenzie. In fact, the existence of prior warnings by the company is usually decisive for the courts to ratify a dismissal for this reason.

Thus, the Galician Superior Court of Justice, in a resolution of February 2019, endorsed the dismissal of a worker who had been notified by her bosses and indicated some guidelines for her to return to the path of productivity, but who gave no sign of improves in months

