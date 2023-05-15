This weekthe maximum temperatures in the center of the entity will increase gradual until it reaches 41 degrees. This represents that the thermal sensation exceeds that index, which should not be overlooked among those who work outdoors, under the sun’s rays or in very hot areas.

The risks of suffering a heat stroke are high in cities like Culiacán, where the sun is intense and the maximum temperatures are around 40 degrees. For this reason, the Health authorities call on citizens to take preventive measures, not neglecting hydration, especially that of children and older adults. It is recommended to suspend outdoor activities during the hours in which the sun’s rays are more intense (12:00 to 15:00 hours) and stay under the direct rays of the sun for the shortest possible time.

We recommend you read:

Deputies seek to approve the “Monzón Law” and the pension for orphans in Sinaloa

Cuén Ojeda complains about the smear campaign: “I have been a victim of blatant political persecution” in Sinaloa

PRD affirms that the state government requires 10 billion pesos to provide a solution to corn and wheat growers

Ceaip issues public reprimand against the UAS for opacity in the management of public resources

#Beware #high #temperatures #week #thermal #sensation #degrees