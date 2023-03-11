“Beware of the gypsies”: a shocking announcement rings out in the loudspeakers of Rome’s Metro A, before the stations that the train is about to reach are announced.

The report comes from the journalist and writer Francesca Mannocchi on Twitter. Atac immediately took action to identify the person responsible: “The announcement was obviously not recorded. It was a personal initiative, which we deem unacceptable”, says the company that deals with transport in the capital.

The man will be subjected to disciplinary measures. “He IS inadmissible and unacceptable. Atac did well to immediately take action against those who were responsible for such an offensive and discriminatory gesture ”, says the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri in a tweet.