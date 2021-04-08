Increasingly, the scams on the internet and from our mobile phones. According to Interpol, “the cybercrime is growing at a very rapid rate, with new trends continually emerging. Cybercriminals are becoming more agile, exploiting new technologies at breakneck speed, adapt their attacks using new methods and they cooperate with each other in ways never seen before.

Perhaps the best known practice is ‘phishing’, that is, when impersonate by a person or organization to install malicious code via a email or SMS, as has happened recently with the Tax Agency.

According to him Council of the European Union, “Each year about 36 billion phishing messages to European citizens ”.

Vishing



Now, in addition, a new modality is being seen that has been called ‘vishing’, in which cybercriminals use the phone calls to impersonate other people or entities and request personal data from their mobile phones.

These can be, for example, security codes that they reach us on our phone via SMS. If we provide it to them without making sure what they are asking us or who is really requesting it, we may be giving them access to our mobile phone (to install WhatsApp on another terminal) or to our Bank account.

With the ease of mobile phone payment We must take special care if we do not want to fall into scams such as the one that supplanted Social Security, as they alerted from the Internet User Security Office. They called your mobile phone posing as a TGSS worker with the excuse of making a payment to return an amount through Bizum.

Bizum



The Bizum application not only allows you to make transfers from your mobile phone but also you can request money from other people to remember that they have to pay you.

This functionality is what scammers take advantage of. They call you, they pretend to be someone else, they earn your trust and, instead of depositing the money, as they promise, what they do is send a Collection request to steal that amount from your account.

How to act in these cases



Before providing your personal data (either your ID, bank account number, telephone or any type of passwords) make sure the person you are talking to is real. Remember that official bodies such as Social Security, the Post Office or the Treasury, not even the bank itself or the Bizum app, will ask you for this type of information.

Be suspicious if they redirect you to any other web page that is not the official one or they tell you to enter Dubious URLs.

Before accepting a request in Bizum, make sure whose phone number is sending it to you and if it is a request for payment or collection (in the first you will be receiving money and in the second they will be demanding it).

If you have been scammed through Bizum, from the application itself they recommend act as follows:

1. “Filing a complaint to the State Security Forces and Bodies (FCSE) and the Spanish Data Protection Agency. The body of telematic crimes will go into action ”.

2. “If bank details have been provided, you must contact the bank directly to take the corresponding security measures and thus prevent additional charges from being made ”.

In addition, Bizum is committed to provide “all the information necessary for the investigation of each case”, since the data of the movements are registered in your system.

The Council of the European Union considers that “fraud and counterfeiting of means of payment other than cash represent a serious threat to EU security and they provide significant revenue for organized crime. Furthermore, this type of fraud affects consumer confidence in the security of digital technologies ”.

For this reason, in April 2019 they decided to adopt new rules to fight fraud in means of payment other than cash, which must be applied in 2021.