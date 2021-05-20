With so much of our smartphone use during the day, getting extra hours from each battery charge is absolutely essential. So the issue of running out of battery power is something that many may worry about.

The developers responded to solve this issue by creating apps that promise to improve and extend battery life, but do these apps really offer this feature? Is it safe to install them in your phone?

As a matter of fact, a few years ago apps that promise to improve phone battery life were very useful, but a lot of things have changed since that time. And these applications have become so many in the “Google Play” store and confusing, when you search the following keywords: “improve battery life”, you will be surprised by the huge number of applications in the “Google” store.

At first glance, this might seem like a good thing for users looking for a specific app. But it may be confusing for users who are only looking for an application that helps them improve the battery life of their smartphones, given the large number in the Google Play Store.

The most important point is that most applications to improve phone battery life require users to enter “tool commands” (Android Debug Bridge) known as (ADB) to “raise privileges” to access more advanced features. Lifting Android OS privileges on your phone is a risky practice.

While some applications to improve phone battery life may make the features included in the Android operating system, such as (Doze Mode) and (App Standby) more powerful, this matter may have a negative impact on the performance of the phone, as you may notice problems and delays in Performance, and the phone may stop working completely.

If you work with a phone that has a recent version of the Android operating system, the first advice is to stick to the built-in Doze Mode and App Standby features that do a good job of improving the phone’s battery life while maintaining performance and stability.

Additionally, the Battery Saver feature included in the Android OS provides a great way to extend battery life when necessary.

To help you get more of your smartphone’s operating time, Google also provides advice on how to make the smartphone battery last as long as possible, namely:

– Turn on the “battery saver” feature.

Decrease the screen brightness and set it to be changed automatically.

– Turn off keyboard sounds or vibrations.

– Activate a Wi-Fi connection, phone data, GPS location, or Bluetooth connection only when needed.

Reduce the use of applications that consume battery power, such as gaming applications.