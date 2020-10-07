A waitress serves beers in a closed German place protected by a mask. DPA via Europa Press / Europa Press

It seems like a cabalistic controversy about the dimension of things, but it may shape our lives for the next year, or who knows how much more. It is the difference between droplet and aerosol, a mere matter of size. Imagine a millimeter painted on a ruler, and now imagine again dividing it by a thousand. That is one micron. A guy who sneezes, coughs or screams emits two types of particles, those larger than one hundred microns …