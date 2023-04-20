The so-called “polleros” or human traffickers now turn to TikTok on the northern border of Mexico to offer their crossing services to the United States and recruit migrants who, given the uncertainty and migratory restrictions, agree to pay them.

Activists and authorities from Mexico and the United States warned about the modus operandi on this social network, which, in their opinion, speaks of how these “coyotes” use new technologies to take advantage of the vulnerability of migrants.

Honduran migrants trying to cross the wall on the US southern border with Tijuana (Mexico). Photo: Sandy Huffaker/AFP

From Tijuana, on the Mexico-California border, Efe accessed various accounts with videos showing the border wall, where you can see how in seconds traffickers put up a ladder and cross migrants, and people even wear military clothing for camouflage.

These posts have captions like “Crosses for the United States for these dates, to order, interested send me a message” or “Departures for the United States these days, 100% safe and cheap crossings”, accompanied by some telephone numbers.

The accounts are usually public, some with indecipherable usernames and others are individual accounts of people who also share their daily lives, although most of those analyzed only have one or two publications offering these services.

The risks of apps

Enrique Lucero Vázquez, municipal director of Attention to Migrants in Tijuana, told efe that this reflects how human traffickers seek ways to recruit migrants at all costs.

The official warned that this puts migrants in a “totally risky” position by not knowing where these accounts come from or who is behind them.

Migrants are very vulnerable to falling into the hands of these people

He argued that The risks for migrants have grown since the United States announced immigration restrictions in January, such as the expansion of Title 42 for the immediate expulsion of those who arrive by land, particularly Venezuelans, Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans.

“This situation is getting more and more complicated, due to the fact that there are no agile asylum processes in the United States or exceptions to Title 42, so migrants are very vulnerable to falling into the hands of these people who seek all means to gain advantage by cheating,” he said.

Videos to cross into the US are becoming popular on TikTok.

He condemned that now “they shamelessly mention and promote it on these very popular social networks.”And unfortunately, the migrants are willing to pay the amounts that are requested, either because they have a relative who pays for their journey, but they fall for it because all they want is to cross into the United States,” he observed.

The official said that given the vulnerability and uncertainty in which migrants find themselves, it happens that “many times they believe these people (the traffickers) more than the authorities.”

The problem also illustrates the record migratory flow in the region, with 2.76 million undocumented immigrants detained at the United States border with Mexico in fiscal year 2022.

In the border city of El Paso, the migratory flow increased by 280% Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

Last March, for example, immigration apprehensions at the southern border of the US increased 25% compared to February, as reported by the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP).

Authorities made 162,317 apprehensions on the southwest border, an increase of more than 30,000 apprehensions compared to February 2023.

Faced with the problem, Vázquez requested the intervention of the Cyber ​​Police of the Prosecutor’s Offices and pointed out the responsibility of the social network companies.

“Unfortunately, those in charge of these networks also come in there, who must take more care of these publications and put filters to avoid them, which are not legal, I mean, a complaint is no longer required, but by trade they have to do it,” he said. .

EFE