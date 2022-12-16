A warned person counts for two. So it’s slippery on the road!

The cold weather conditions will not have escaped the petrol heads and battery enthusiasts (is that what they are called?). Jerking and jerking diesels when starting and electric cars, the range drops rapidly. A joint problem is that it is very slippery on the road.

That was because of the ice. Yesterday there was a little bit of precipitation in many places, enough to create such a vicious layer of ice between the car tire and the road surface. Streets and roads became very slippery.

Salt not yet broken in

This with quite a few accidents last night, reports the NOS. Several cars crashed, skidded off the road and some even ended up in the water. Then you wonder whether it has been sprinkled and yes, that has happened. With black ice, spreading is just a bit more difficult. And even more important: there must be enough cars to drive into the salt properly. That was the big problem, those cars weren’t there.

Ergo: the few cars that were there sludged in all directions. Not only cars, by the way, also pedestrians, cyclists and scorer / moped riders slipped. This led – in some cases – to overcrowded first aid departments at various hospitals. A gritter truck also slid off a bike path and ended up in the ditch. The driver got wet, but was otherwise uninjured. Anyway, many cars end up in the water tonight.

An ambulance also crashed in The Hague, with the patient still in it. Another ambulance had to arrive to take the patient to the hospital.

Still slippery on the road?

Is it still dangerous now? Yes and no. In principle, a lot of salt has already been well run in to dissolve the body of your youngtimer. But beware, this mainly applies to all major and common roads. You still have to be careful on the smaller roads and streets.

Although code orange has been lifted, code yellow still applies everywhere in the Netherlands, except on the Wadden Islands. And, to quote Herman Finkers, in the Antilles.

Read more? This is how you drive safely through the snow!

