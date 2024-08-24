In recent times, since the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English) promoted the submission of forms online, Several cases of virtual scams were detected whose main victims are migrants seeking to carry out their procedures with the organization.

For this reason, Uscis itself not only has an updated portal with all the necessary information to avoid any type of scam in your case, but also sends constant alerts through social networks: in this case, They recalled that they will never contact immigrants through any social network.

“USCIS officers do not contact people seeking to immigrate to the United States through social media. If you receive an offer of support via Telegram, WhatsApp or Facebook, report the user on the platform and report the scam“, says the message, spread on the official Spanish account that the entity has in X.

USCIS officers do not contact people seeking to immigrate to the United States through social media. If you receive an offer of support through Telegram, WhatsApp, or Facebook, report the user on the platform and report the scam here: https://t.co/8yhX0C9Iq1 https://t.co/e4U9f5Lhyp — USCIS Español (@USCIS_es) August 19, 2024

A widespread fear that applicants may have is the doubt of whether reporting any type of scam to Uscis can affect their respective cases in any way, and in that sense, the entity itself assures on its page that Your procedures will not be affected if you make a report of this type.but, on the contrary, They urge you to do so if you are a victim of one. or detect any attempt at fraud.

In addition, through a collection of data from the State and relevant government portals, USCIS was able to compile a list of the steps to follow to report a scam in each of the 50 states of the countryalthough they clarify that they cannot guarantee the accuracy of all the telephone numbers they provided.

Common scams related to Uscis

On the Uscis page there is a section in which they specify which are the most common scams that applicants encounter and which they can fall into, with the aim of prevent more people from becoming victims of these situations.

Among those mentioned are scams targeting potential participants of Union for Ukraine, human trafficking, personal information of Afghans, job offers, social media and email, Payments by phone or mailpublic notaries, winning the Visa lottery, students and speeding up processing time, among others.