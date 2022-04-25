“Good night”. This is how it was presented Unai Emery during his press conferences when he trained Arsenal. He said good afternoon before answering the journalists’ questions, but his pronunciation and the results achieved in front of the gunners they did not leave a very good impression in England. The Basque coach took over from Arsène Wenger, a very complicated task, and he was fired after 18 months. The team’s performances and results were the reason given by the club, which fired Emery after a run of seven games without a win.

He will return to England on Wednesday to face Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals, and Peter Crouch, in his Monday column in the Daily Mail, warns Jürgen Klopp of the dangers of the yellow submarine. “Liverpool look favourites, right? He doesn’t play against Manchester City or Real Madrid, but against Villarreal, the team from a town that wouldn’t fill Anfield”, asks the former red attacker. “This year I have seen them a lot, including the master classes against Bayern and Juventus. Emery is the king of the KO, a man ridiculed in England.

“There is only one coach with a better record than Emery in European qualifiers, Zinedine Zidane”, Crouch continues. “Emery is ahead of Klopp and Guardiola”. Not surprisingly, the Hondarribia coach has won the Europa League on four occasions. Three with Sevilla and one more with Villarreal, last season against Manchester United. They should be warned in England, because in his first season at the Emirates Stadium he led Arsenal to the final, only to lose to Chelsea. Of the 20 games he played in the competition with the gunnerswon 14.

“He did an incredible job at Sevilla and he did well at PSG before they unfairly fired him. At Arsenal it was a disappointment. It would be ridiculous to say that things were going well or that Arsenal should have given him more time. They weren’t doing well and Emery was partly to blame for him, but at Villarreal he has once again shown what he’s worth, like in the tie against Bayern. They defended as if their lives depended on it, but Villarreal kept the danger alive. They come out quickly and threaten to score through players like Gerard Moreno or Arnaut Danjuma”.

“Think about your team for a minute. Etienne Capoué, Francis Coquelin, Serge Aurier and Juan Foyth. It’s not that they’re not Premier League players, but they’re not names you’d expect to see among the last four teams alive in football’s greatest competition. Everyone has contributed their grain of sand. I really admire how they followed the plan and continued to be dangerous in attack instead of just locking themselves in the back. Liverpool will be cautious, of course.”

#Beware #Emery