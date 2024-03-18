As is becoming tradition, this is a quick public service announcement to make you aware of spoilers for Dragon's Dogma 2 now spreading online ahead of the game's launch later this week. Leaks have sprouted from early copies repeatedly being livestreamed online over the past few days, as well as details of the game's various trophies and achievements.

While we won't go into any specific details here, this is your warning to perhaps mute any key words and so on across social media and sites such as reddit.



Dragon's Dogma 2 Gameplay Preview – MAGICK ARCHER AND MYSTIC SPEARHAND WEAPON SKILLS DEEP DIVE





Ian takes a look at Dragon's Dogma 2 in his video preview.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is set to release on 22nd March across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you fancy your own slice of the game ahead of then, you can jump into its character creator to get yourself ready for launch. Here, you will be able to create up to five designs for both your Arisen and main Pawn, which will transfer to the main game.

Many have already done this themselves, and while some results are truly impressive, others such as a certain Pikachu abomination are actually pretty horrifying.

For more, be sure to check out Eurogamer's Dragon's Dogma 2 preview here, where Lewis Parker remarked that the game “doesn't feel like a sequel – it feels, at least so far, like the perfect version of Dragon's Dogma we were meant to experience the first time around”.