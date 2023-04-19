













Beware ChatGPT, Elon Musk will also take out his AI | EarthGamer

The name of this will be TruthGPT, which is formed by the terms ‘truth’truth, and ‘GPT’ (Pre-Trained Generative Transformer). The idea is to serve as competition to the offers of other companies.

Among them those of Microsoft, which supports OpenAI, and Google, which follows its own path. In the case of the alliance between Microsoft and OpenAI, he criticized them saying that ‘they train Artificial Intelligence to lie’.

Regarding OpenAI, he said directly that it is now an organization of ‘closed source’, ‘for profit’ and ‘close ally with Microsoft’. Once he said the above he directed his comments to Larry Page, who is the co-founder of Google.

Fountain: YouTube (Fox News).

Elon Musk, in the case of Page, commented that he did not take AI seriously. Then he highlighted ‘I’m going to start something I call ‘TruthGPT’, or an AI that seeks the maximum truth and tries to understand the nature of the universe’.

These statements were made before Tucker Carlson of the Fox News channel and you can see them in the video that accompanies this note. It is after he made some statements about the Artificial Intelligence system that he mentioned.

According to Musk, TruthGPT ‘might be the best path to safety’as it would be ‘unlikely to kill humans’. To the above, he added ‘it’s just starting late. But I will try to create a third option’.

The current owner of Twitter, founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla has the resources to undertake such a task. But he gave no hint as to how much of his own AI system might be available.

Elon Musk is one of the founding partners of OpenAI but for years he has not had any participation in this company. According to his comments, he stopped getting involved in it because he disagreed with the course he followed.

Likewise, he has criticized time and again the way in which AI is being used and has even warned about the risks involved in using it without restrictions of any kind. With TruthGPT you can do whatever you want.

