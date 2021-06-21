Piera Maggio, the baby’s mother Denise Pipitone, has just published a post on his social profile and informed of one beware against television broadcasting Fourth Degree.

Already after the last episode, Piera Maggio had expressed his anger for how thecolumnist Carmelo Abbate talks about the disappearance of her little girl. And as the conductor Gianluigi Nuzzi allows him.

BEWARE FOR FOURTH DEGREE. June 21, 2021. The Fourth Grade program is warned not to deal with my daughter’s case anymore, nor to mention my name or that of my daughter. Because of the continuous, repeated offensive phrases against me affirmed with inopportune vehemence, without demeanor, by Carmelo Abbate. And without any distancing on the part of Nuzzi, demonstrating on the contrary, a blatant partisan attitude and certainly not guaranteed. We reserve the right to sue the program and the authors who allow this destruction of the victims of a crime.

BEWARE FOR FOURTH DEGREE. June 21, 2021

Piera Maggio’s message for the conductor of the Fourth Grade

In recent months, all the television broadcasts have rekindled the spotlight on Denise’s disappearance. Her mom always showed gratitude for the support she received. Fourth Degree however, in the opinion of Piera Maggio, he behaved in shameful and inappropriate way towards the whole family. Both for the opinions it was forced to hear, for the way the other side is defended, and for the wiretapping that were played and that interested his family. Wiretapping, which as she explained to those who saw it, were done because pursued by the Prosecutor’s Office. Piera and the members of her family were microphones and tried to get a talker former relative. The latter then resulted unrelated to the kidnapping by Denise.

🔴 I have now written to Mr. Gianluigi Nuzzi. Shameful, Mr. Nuzzi, but your behavior seems honest to you … Posted by Piera Maggio on Friday, June 18, 2021

I have now written to Mr. Gianluigi Nuzzi. SHAMEFUL. Mr. Nuzzi, but do you think the lousy behavior used towards me by your colleague Abbate is honest, towards me? It is she who makes him speak with complete tranquility. But how do you feel to denigrate a mother who has had a child kidnapped, trying to justify the violence. But what do you know about me, but how dare you judge me and let me judge publicly without knowing. In your opinion as a father and parent, if this were done to a loved one, would she accept it? All this is of a shameful squalor. You don’t really know anything about my life. And you make me pass for a frivolous, light-hearted woman with no feelings. Shame not? Best regards Piera Maggio.

Now, the mother of little Denise Pipitone has made her decision and has distrusted the Fourth Grade program.