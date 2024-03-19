In recent weeks, the abundant appearance of a species has captured the attention of visitors and residents of California beaches. It's about the mass arrival of small sea creatures known as velella velella or “wind sailors”, who have covered the east coast of the United States. This phenomenon has generated curiosity and some amazement, since these creatures are not common in these areas and their presence in large numbers is rare.

The velella velella, described as small blue fins, They are actually colonies of polyps that resemble the structure of the Portuguese man-of-war, although they are not jellyfish. This detail has caught the attention of experts and marine life enthusiasts, who have been closely studying this phenomenon to better understand its origin and behavior.

Up to a million of these creatures have been found on Trinidad State Beach, in northern California. This indicates the magnitude of the arrival of these marine beings to the coasts, generating an unusual and fascinating landscape for those who visit the beaches in this region.

The presence of velella velella is not limited to California, as reports of sightings have been recorded from British Columbia to other nearby areas. This has generated widespread interest and numerous publications on social networks, where users have shared photos and videos of these creatures on the beaches.

What are velella velella?

The massive appearance of velella velella on the beaches of California and nearby areas has generated interest and curiosity among the scientific community and the general public. Although they are fascinating animals to observe, it is recommended to exercise some caution when interacting with them and respect their natural habitat on the beaches.

Although its appearance may be striking, It is important to note that velella velella do not represent a danger to humans.. They feed on planktonic crustaceans using their tentacles, but their interaction with people is minimal and they do not usually cause problems on beaches.

Velella velella depend on the wind to move on the surface of the water with their translucent “sails.” Photo:TripAdvisor Share

The National Park Service has provided additional information about these creatures, emphasizing that although they are not dangerous, It is advisable to avoid handling them excessively.. “You probably shouldn't pick one up and put it on your face,” Carolyn Belak warned in an interview with Sacbee.

An interesting characteristic of the velella velella is its way of moving. Unlike what their name might suggest, these creatures are not active sailors, but rather depend on the wind to move on the surface of the water. Their translucent “sails”, which remain upright in their oval bodies, allow them to take advantage of air currents to move.