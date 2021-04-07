In general, vitamins are good for the body and health, and by extension, vitamin E is important for health and an antioxidant, but over-consumption may lead to serious health complications.

Vitamin “E” protects the body’s cells from disease-carrying free radicals. They are free electrons that rotate in the space of the atom or molecule envelope. They contribute to the binding of atoms together, where they are attracted to each other and attract atoms as well.

When oxygen molecules split, they become singular, and in turn turn into unstable free radicals, searching for themselves for other molecules to bond with them, and this search process is called oxidative stress, and thus there becomes more damage to cells.

The vitamin also helps boost metabolism and improve the immune system, according to the “Health Digest” website, which specializes in medical topics.

An adult needs 15 milligrams of vitamin “E” daily, knowing that it is found in a variety of foods, including nuts, seeds and vegetable oils such as olive oil.

But due to the inability to store vitamin “E” in the body for later use, consuming more of it may lead to what is known as “vitamin E poisoning.”

Vitamin “E” is fat-soluble, which causes it to accumulate in the form of fats in the body over time, and to eat large quantities of it.

Vitamin toxicity can interfere with blood clotting and increase the risk of a hemorrhagic stroke.

To treat this state of poisoning, you should immediately stop taking vitamin doses, and rely only on a balanced diet.

If you experience severe symptoms of toxicity, contact your doctor immediately.