He was part of the cult series “Beverly Hills 90210”, and now David Gail has died completely unexpectedly at the age of 58. His sister says goodbye.

Los Angeles – “I miss you every second of every day. Forever. There will never be another,” writes Katie Colmenares Instagram. Her brother, the well-known US actor David Gail, died unexpectedly at the age of 58.

David Gail became known through the series “Beverly Hills 902010” and has now died at the age of 58. © Imago/Aaron Spelling Prods/Courtesy Everett Collection

He starred in the cult series “Beverly Hills 90210”: Actor David Gail is dead

Gail became famous for his role as Stuart Carson in the hit series “Beverly Hills 90210,” and for eight episodes he was the fiancé of main character Brenda Walsh (played by Shannen Doherty). Gail also played Dr. for six years. Joe Scanlon in the series “Port Charles,” a spinoff of “General Hospital.” He had smaller appearances in series such as “Matlock” and “Murder is Her Hobby”.

Cause of death of David Gail not known – sister calls him “combative”

So far nothing is known about the cause of death, nor about any illness. His sister writes: “There has hardly been a day in my life when you were not by my side, always my wingman, always my best friend. I will carry you so tightly in my heart, you wonderful, loving, fighting person.”

Last year the series world had to say goodbye to Matthew Perry. He also died unexpectedly at a young age, the “Friends” star was 54. After a 15-second emergency call, rescue workers found Perry dead in his hot tub. The former crew of the series expressed themselves as “completely devastated”.

