Juice pot-dose juices will start using paper whistles in the whistles attached to the side of their portion packs from the beginning of next year, says juice manufacturer Eckes-Granini Finland.

The juice plant, which uses almost 30 million whistles a year in its portion packs, says it will reduce plastic by up to 10.4 tonnes a year through a more responsible choice of materials.

The EU ‘s SUP Directive banning plastic whistles will enter into force in July 2021.

The two of you According to the manufacturer, a deciliter of Juicy Organic will be available on store shelves at the turn of the year. During the spring, the paper whistle will also replace plastic in the Juicy TRIP whistles.

Paper whistles are manufactured by the Finnish Huhtamaki.

Juice potjuices have been produced since 1977. They were initially sold as dilute juice concentrates of different flavors.